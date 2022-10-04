I thought it was safe and effective?? Looks like the experiment is over. Glad I stood my ground and said NO to the experimental biological agent.
I remember when fact checkers were saying that this was false information and suspending accounts on social media
Bill Gates did say long time ago , then it is too many peoples on earth 🌍, we will decrease trough “vaccine “ you should listened him what he said / now you know
Related
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
IN THIS ARTICLE
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
New part of the human body found inside lungs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
Real Health
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.https://www.realhealthmag.com/
Comments / 59