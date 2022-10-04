Read full article on original website
Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in October
From Tricia Hersey's 'Rest Is Resistance' to George Saunders's 'Liberation Day'
Here are the finalists for the 2022 National Book Awards
Twenty-five titles have been shortlisted for the 2022 National Book Awards, the National Book Foundation announced Tuesday morning. Selections culled from last month's longlist, which was heavy on debut authors, will compete across five genres: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people's literature. In the fiction category, Tess Gunty's...
Alex Jones’s lawyer claims Infowars founder is ‘mad prophet’ like George Orwell or Margaret Atwood
Alex Jones's lawyer said the Infowars host was a "mad prophet" who won't be silenced, and compared him to authors such as George Orwell and Margaret Atwood. In his bizarre closing statement in the defamation trial, Norm Pattis said the right-wing broadcaster speaks of a "dystopian economy" in the same way 1984 highlights information control and The Handmaid's Tale warns of a patriarchal society. “There have always been creative geniuses in the world who feared of what's to come. And they speak loudly,” Mr Pattis said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Six reasons why artist’s artist Paul Cézanne is hailed as ‘greatest of us all’
Paul Cézanne, born in 1839, who painted quietly up to his death in 1906, is the unrivalled modern artist’s modern artist, called the “greatest of us all” by Claude Monet. The most intimate proof of this is how many of his successors have felt the need to move in on his patch – literally. When Picasso told his dealer Ambroise Vollard he had just bought “Cézanne’s mountain”, Vollard thought he meant one of his canvases of Mont Sainte-Victoire. In fact Picasso had purchased an estate on its slopes in the south of France.
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “God’s Gift” in its annual international book award contest
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “God’s Gift” by Freddie Floyd Jr in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1638850011. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and celebrities....
'Love, Pamela' Brings Pamela Anderson's Story 'Full Circle'
Pamela Anderson has cemented herself in American iconography as one of history's most recognizable sex symbols. The ex-Playboy Playmate has since welcomed audiences into her world in an attempt to craft a more nuanced, raw portrait of herself that was left out of the conversation for so long. Her forthcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, chronicles over three decades of her career and the "messy" life she led behind the scenes.
US cartoonist Chris Ware on drawing inspiration from everyday acts of humanity
His intricate, careful depictions of modern life have won him accolades in the US and the UK, as well as the Angoulême International Comics Festival Grand Prize in 2021. Chris Ware sits down with FRANCE 24 as his cartoons and graphic novels are displayed at the Pompidou Centre's public library in Paris. He tells us how a childhood absorbed in Charles Schulz's "Peanuts" comic strip prompted a fascination for the "mechanical nature" of a story told in words and pictures. We also discuss how the intimate bond between writer and reader makes books powerful, subversive objects that still manage to bother those who seek to censor alternative viewpoints.
Lost In Translation Poem by Unnikrishnan Sivasankara Menon
A book in another language. By many who would never have. Camus, all writers my favourite. And Aksinia, all my acquaintances. Ulysses the hero of my young life. My life was an eternal Sufi Dance. Lost in translation a zillion. But retained a capsule. Of which I relish, thankful. To...
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Inside the Thomas Family Backstory
While 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' is Kanan's origin story, his family is also important. Here's what we know about the Thomas family's backstory.
DC Officer and Author, Carmelo Rodriguez Set to Release New Novel, “Smile” on Halloween
“”The story is in the telling of this one based on a real person. This is one not to be missed.” Dr. Melissa Caudle, Bestelling Author”. Author Carmelo Rodriguez penned another intriguing novel set to release on October 31, 2022. Based on a true story, “Smile” is destined to become a bestseller.
Publishing Wants To Cash In On BookTok. Creators Say No
No one saw BookTok coming. The TikTok community dedicated to readers was an organic effort that seemed to explode overnight, creating trends and an entirely new way to promote books on digital platforms. Less than two years after its creation, BookTok has been credited for directly increasing print sales across the United States, leaving publishers desperate to utilize BookTok’s energy for new releases. But a wave of creators say a new feature between TikTok and conglomerate Penguin Random House doesn’t celebrate BookTok — it’s a first attempt to exploit it. In September, publishing company Penguin Random House announced a collaboration...
‘Edgar Allan Poe’s Blood, Sweat and Fears’ is a story 15 years in the making
Many, MANY years ago, when I was barely in junior high school, I was cast in my first role – a school production of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart. As most first experiences are, it was influential in my passion for acting. In my case, it also prompted a lifelong fascination with the intersection of Poe, horror, and live theatre.
Rebecca Lavine, LICSW Releases Self-Help Book – Shame Free ADHD (and Anxiety!)
Rebecca Lavine, LICSW is pleased to announce the release of her new self-help book, Shame Free ADHD (and Anxiety!): Mindfulness for the Rest of Us. Exhausted by trying to be someone you are not? Overwhelmed?. Learn how to accept yourself as you actually are. Change the story you tell yourself...
In Print: Disability Culture
There have been very few issues of art magazines devoted to disability. There ought to be more. As Art in America associate editor Emily Watlington, who took the lead on this issue, writes in her essay “Our Work Is Working,” disabled artists have been crucial to progress in disability justice and the art world in general, whether through storytelling, empathy-building, or outright activism. These artists place disability where it belongs: at the heart of creativity itself. In the article “Impairment as Impetus,” four writers offer insights on revelatory artworks: danilo machado writes of a Darrel Ellis drawing from 1992, made as...
A Ballet of Lepers by Leonard Cohen review – violent literary beginnings
Long before he wrote Famous Blue Raincoat or Last Year’s Man, Leonard Cohen already knew – with painful exactness – who he wanted to be. In a short story dating from 1957, collected here for the first time, he details his 13-year-old self’s “heroic vision” of a charismatic future persona: “I was a man in the middle-twenties, raincoated, battered hat pulled low above intense eyes, a history of injustice in his heart, a face too noble for revenge, walking the night along some wet boulevard, followed by the sympathy of countless audiences.”
Judy Baca On Her Mural “Uprising of the Mujeres”
Judith Baca is a painter, muralist, and scholar who works collaboratively within communities to create sites of public memory. Her public arts initiatives reflect the lives and concerns of populations that have been historically disenfranchised, including women, the working poor, youth, the elderly, LGBTQ+, and immigrant communities. Editor’s note: In...
Author’s Tranquility Press Announces the Publication of Sirak James’s Genesis God Cares, A Commentary
Leading publicity and media company, Author’s Tranquility Press, publishes Genesis God Cares, A Commentary, a new spiritual piece by Sirak James, wherein it explains the whole book of Genesis. The match made in heaven between Author’s Tranquility Press and Sirak James continues to yield positive results following the publication...
