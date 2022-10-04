Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Lineup Spied Inside And Out With Small Updates
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 as spy photographers have caught the crossover and crossover coupe undergoing testing in Austria. Set to receive a relatively minor refreshening, the models have been equipped with a sportier front bumper that features more expressive intakes and cleaner lines. We can also get a glimpse of updated headlights and what appears to be a lightly revised grille.
Carscoops
BMW To Kill 8-Series Coupe And Cabrio And Introduce An Electric Gran Coupe For Next Gen, Claims Report
It’s no secret that large coupes and convertibles don’t sell as well as they used to, so the news that the BMW 8-Series’ fate is up in the air isn’t all that surprising. However, a new rumor suggests that the series will not only return for another generation, but also that that model will be electric.
Carscoops
Hiding Under This Wonky V12 Ferrari Roma Mule Is The 812’s Successor
Once again, Ferrari has sent a stretched-out version of the Roma out on the public roads around its factory, and the test mule may hide a V12 engine under its bodywork. Seen testing in the spring, rumor has it that this is the followup to the 812 Superfast (GTS, and Competizione), sales of which have now ended. Expected to contain some degree of hybridization, the new front-engine V12 grand tourer will reportedly shift to the scalable architecture first used by the Roma.
Carscoops
We Talk To Ex-Koenigsegg Head Designer Sasha Selipanov About EVs, Annoying Design Trends And More
Countless individuals over the last hundred years or so have in one way or another tried their hand at automotive design. They’ve sketched something on a napkin maybe and then forgotten it forever. Of these droves, very few have been designers by trade. Fewer still have had the skill...
Carscoops
2,000-HP Drako Dragon EV Spotted Without Camouflage Filming On Public Streets
Back in July, EV startup Drako teased a new coupe-ish crossover called the Dragon. Now, ahead of an official unveiling, a video of the upcoming electric SUV has surfaced online, showing it driving on European roads. Posted by @Cochespias1, the video appears to have been shot in Italy, based on...
Carscoops
Dacia Announces Jogger Hybrid And Duster Mat Edition For Paris Motor Show
Dacia recently previewed its lineup for the 2022 Paris Motor Show including the off-road-focused Manifesto EV concept, a camper kit for the Jogger, and the revised model range with the new emblem. While this sounded more than enough for a single event, Dacia announced two more premieres – the hybrid Jogger and the Duster “Mat Edition”.
Carscoops
Japan’s Honda Fit RS Looks Like A Type R With Mugen’s New Bodykit
The Honda Fit RS debuted yesterday as part of the model’s facelifted range in Japan, taking the place of the sportiest-looking Fit yet. This however didn’t stop Mugen from applying its own body kit, making the Fit RS look almost like a full-blown Type R. The Japanese tuner is also offering a second body kit for the lesser variants of the Fit blessing them with an equally sporty stance.
Carscoops
2024 Honda Prologue EV, 2024 GMC Sierra HD, And Foxconn Model B: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. America’s inflation reduction act has changed the way EV subsidies are applied in a way that disadvantages multiple brands — particularly foreign ones. South Korea has taken particular issue with the new federal tax incentives, and now President Biden has said he’s open to talks on the matter. “We assess that President Biden reaffirmed his understanding of our concerns through a personally signed letter… it shows Biden’s willingness to be considerate towards South Korean companies in the future,” a South Korean official told Reuters.
Carscoops
This Tesla Model S Owner Is Either A Huge Fan Of Iron Man Or The Pontiac Sunfire
While the Tesla Model S is the oldest model in the automaker’s current range, we think it remains the best-looking. This particular Model S, however? Well, it is a different story entirely. Images of this bizarre Model S were recently shared to Reddit after it was spotted parked in...
Carscoops
Can A 2022 Subaru BRZ Take On A 1984 Ferrari 308 GTB?
While it’s often tempting to look back on the past with rose-colored spectacles and green envy, there are times when the benefits of the present moment make themselves known. Take, for instance, the latest “This vs That” drag race video from Hoonigan. For the race, the team...
Carscoops
2023 Kia Telluride Gets A $2,300 Price Hike To Accompany Its Updated Looks
The Telluride has been a roaring success for Kia and the company is hoping to keep that momentum going by launching a facelifted crossover. Introduced earlier this year, the 2023 Telluride will arrive at dealerships later this month with a base price of $35,690. That’s a pretty sizable jump considering last year’s crossover began at $33,390.
Carscoops
What’s With All Of These Crazy Nissan Z Dealer Markups?
The new Nissan Z is finally arriving at dealer lots across the nation. From the looks of it though buyers are having a tough time getting those cars from the dealer and into their garage at home without paying way over the sticker price. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far including why one dealer says it turned down an $85,000 offer on a Z Proto.
Carscoops
‘Need For Speed Unbound’ Revealed With Flashy Graphics And Highly-Detailed Performance Cars
An all-new Need For Speed racing game is just about to start its engine. NFS Unbound mixes familiar features with a dramatic and bold set of graphical elements. The “most realistic looking cars in the franchise’s history” combine with overt aspects of street art to help this Need For Speed stand apart.
Carscoops
Honda Odyssey Type R Limited Edition Spotted Prepped For The Nurgenburger Ring
The third-generation Honda Odyssey was not as sporty-looking as the current fifth-gen iteration of the popular minivan. However, an owner from California decided to change that, creating a unique Odyssey Type R. The Honda Odyssey Type R Limited Edition wannabe was spotted a couple of weeks ago in Buena Park,...
Carscoops
We’re Not Quite Sure What To Make Of This Tesla Model S With A Lamborghini Huracan Front End
Given how few options Tesla offers for their vehicles, some owners will go to great lengths to get theirs to stand out from the pack. Quite possibly the most unique example we’ve seen of this is this Model S, which features the front end of a Lamborghini Huracan. Images...
Carscoops
Which Carmaker Has The Best Infotainment System In The Market Right Now?
Only a couple of decades ago a fancy infotainment system usually consisted of little more than a high-quality stereo and maybe a rear-seat entertainment package. Today, automakers across the world are trying to one-up one another with extravagant and feature-packed infotainment systems. Which is the best though?. Tesla ushered in...
Carscoops
Driven: The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. This Or A 911 GT3?
In late 2021 Porsche announced it had finally done the physical engine swap we’d all been wrenching on mentally for what seemed like forever. It dropped a genuine 911 GT3 engine into a Cayman to create the 718 GT4 RS, the fastest, most powerful production Cayman ever built, and also the most expensive by some margin.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Has A Very Close Call Drifting Up A Mountain Road
Drifting a car up a tight and twisty section of mountain road is challenging and the owner of a Lamborghini Huracan Evo recently discovered what can go wrong if you make even the smallest mistake behind the wheel. This particular pink Huracan Evo is owned by Giacomo Ghermandi who just...
Carscoops
Very Rare, Very Dull 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Dale Earnhardt Jr. Edition Was Inexplicably Preserved For 18 Years
It’s not usual for us to feature rare low-mileage collector cars when they go up for sale. Depending on the model and condition sellers can see huge profits when they sell at the right time. We get the feeling that big profits aren’t in the cards for the seller of this 696-mile Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
Carscoops
Porsche Testing Vibrating Car To Make EVs More Aerodynamic
As the automotive industry’s transition to electric propulsion accelerates, automakers are looking for ways to make their cars more and more aerodynamic. And that has led to some fascinating and, sometimes, weird solutions. Porsche recently admitted that, among the methods being tested to make vehicles slice through the air...
