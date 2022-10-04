ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Lineup Spied Inside And Out With Small Updates

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 as spy photographers have caught the crossover and crossover coupe undergoing testing in Austria. Set to receive a relatively minor refreshening, the models have been equipped with a sportier front bumper that features more expressive intakes and cleaner lines. We can also get a glimpse of updated headlights and what appears to be a lightly revised grille.
CARS
Carscoops

Hiding Under This Wonky V12 Ferrari Roma Mule Is The 812’s Successor

Once again, Ferrari has sent a stretched-out version of the Roma out on the public roads around its factory, and the test mule may hide a V12 engine under its bodywork. Seen testing in the spring, rumor has it that this is the followup to the 812 Superfast (GTS, and Competizione), sales of which have now ended. Expected to contain some degree of hybridization, the new front-engine V12 grand tourer will reportedly shift to the scalable architecture first used by the Roma.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Cupra Tavascan#Grille#Vehicles#Vw Group#The Audi Q3#Leon#Meb
Carscoops

2,000-HP Drako Dragon EV Spotted Without Camouflage Filming On Public Streets

Back in July, EV startup Drako teased a new coupe-ish crossover called the Dragon. Now, ahead of an official unveiling, a video of the upcoming electric SUV has surfaced online, showing it driving on European roads. Posted by @Cochespias1, the video appears to have been shot in Italy, based on...
CARS
Carscoops

Dacia Announces Jogger Hybrid And Duster Mat Edition For Paris Motor Show

Dacia recently previewed its lineup for the 2022 Paris Motor Show including the off-road-focused Manifesto EV concept, a camper kit for the Jogger, and the revised model range with the new emblem. While this sounded more than enough for a single event, Dacia announced two more premieres – the hybrid Jogger and the Duster “Mat Edition”.
CARS
Carscoops

Japan’s Honda Fit RS Looks Like A Type R With Mugen’s New Bodykit

The Honda Fit RS debuted yesterday as part of the model’s facelifted range in Japan, taking the place of the sportiest-looking Fit yet. This however didn’t stop Mugen from applying its own body kit, making the Fit RS look almost like a full-blown Type R. The Japanese tuner is also offering a second body kit for the lesser variants of the Fit blessing them with an equally sporty stance.
CARS
Carscoops

2024 Honda Prologue EV, 2024 GMC Sierra HD, And Foxconn Model B: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. America’s inflation reduction act has changed the way EV subsidies are applied in a way that disadvantages multiple brands — particularly foreign ones. South Korea has taken particular issue with the new federal tax incentives, and now President Biden has said he’s open to talks on the matter. “We assess that President Biden reaffirmed his understanding of our concerns through a personally signed letter… it shows Biden’s willingness to be considerate towards South Korean companies in the future,” a South Korean official told Reuters.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

Can A 2022 Subaru BRZ Take On A 1984 Ferrari 308 GTB?

While it’s often tempting to look back on the past with rose-colored spectacles and green envy, there are times when the benefits of the present moment make themselves known. Take, for instance, the latest “This vs That” drag race video from Hoonigan. For the race, the team...
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Kia Telluride Gets A $2,300 Price Hike To Accompany Its Updated Looks

The Telluride has been a roaring success for Kia and the company is hoping to keep that momentum going by launching a facelifted crossover. Introduced earlier this year, the 2023 Telluride will arrive at dealerships later this month with a base price of $35,690. That’s a pretty sizable jump considering last year’s crossover began at $33,390.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

What’s With All Of These Crazy Nissan Z Dealer Markups?

The new Nissan Z is finally arriving at dealer lots across the nation. From the looks of it though buyers are having a tough time getting those cars from the dealer and into their garage at home without paying way over the sticker price. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far including why one dealer says it turned down an $85,000 offer on a Z Proto.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Which Carmaker Has The Best Infotainment System In The Market Right Now?

Only a couple of decades ago a fancy infotainment system usually consisted of little more than a high-quality stereo and maybe a rear-seat entertainment package. Today, automakers across the world are trying to one-up one another with extravagant and feature-packed infotainment systems. Which is the best though?. Tesla ushered in...
CARS
Carscoops

Driven: The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. This Or A 911 GT3?

In late 2021 Porsche announced it had finally done the physical engine swap we’d all been wrenching on mentally for what seemed like forever. It dropped a genuine 911 GT3 engine into a Cayman to create the 718 GT4 RS, the fastest, most powerful production Cayman ever built, and also the most expensive by some margin.
CARS
Carscoops

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Has A Very Close Call Drifting Up A Mountain Road

Drifting a car up a tight and twisty section of mountain road is challenging and the owner of a Lamborghini Huracan Evo recently discovered what can go wrong if you make even the smallest mistake behind the wheel. This particular pink Huracan Evo is owned by Giacomo Ghermandi who just...
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche Testing Vibrating Car To Make EVs More Aerodynamic

As the automotive industry’s transition to electric propulsion accelerates, automakers are looking for ways to make their cars more and more aerodynamic. And that has led to some fascinating and, sometimes, weird solutions. Porsche recently admitted that, among the methods being tested to make vehicles slice through the air...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy