ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtxl.com

Valdosta State football team edged by West Alabama

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Gulf South Conference foe West Alabama 34-31 Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. With the loss, the Blazers dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Gulf South Conference action, while the Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the GSC.
LIVINGSTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy