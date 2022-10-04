ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Springfield firefighter released from hospital after being injured in house fire

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield firefighter injured in a fall during a house fire has been released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson for the City of Springfield.

Firefighter Rob Baise was released from Miami Valley Hospital on Friday, the spokesperson confirmed.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Rice Street on reports of a house fire, according to initial reports.

Fire Chief Brian Miller said the fire started on the back corner of the house and spread to the second story. Two crews on the second floor evacuated when they experienced a “sudden increase in temperature.”

While crews evacuated the second floor, Baise fell down the stairs and injured his neck, according to Miller.

After they quickly realized that Baise didn’t exit the house, several firefighters went back in and removed him from the building.

Baise was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with what was initially thought to be critical injuries. He is now back in Springfield undergoing rehabilitation, the spokesperson said.

The other firefighters who were treated and released are back at work.

