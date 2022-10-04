The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team begins the second half of district play later tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Magnolia. The Cubettes are trying to bounce back after Friday's loss to College Station spoiled their bid to go unbeaten in the first half of district. Brenham is 25-12 overall and 6-1 in district. Magnolia is 19-9 overall and 4-3 in district. First serve is scheduled for 6pm.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO