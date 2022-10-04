Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Learns The Results Of A State Security Inspection
Bryan ISD school board members were told this week that state inspectors were at an unidentified campus last week conducting a safety check as required by new regulations following the mass shooting in Uvalde. BISD’s maintenance and operations director Ron Clary said inspectors found an undisclosed problem, and that a...
kwhi.com
BURTON HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATES HOMECOMING WITH PARADE
Burton High School’s homecoming festivities came through town Wednesday evening with the annual parade. Various floats and vehicles traveled along Main Street, waving and tossing out lots of candy and treats to enjoy. The Burton Panther football team takes on the Louise Hornets in Flatonia tonight (Thursday) at 7...
kwhi.com
SOIL, FORAGE TESTING CAMPAIGN UNDERWAY IN WASHINGTON CO.
The Brazos Valley Soil and Forage Testing Campaign has begun for Washington County landowners. The campaign offers agricultural producers the opportunity to have their soil tested to determine its current fertility and receive a recommendation to improve the fertility required to produce the best crop possible. The campaign runs through October 31st.
wtaw.com
Bryan Texas Utilities Update on WTAW
Megan Brown, BTU Energy Account Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how drought impacts BTU, taking generation offline, Public Power Week, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Texas Utilities Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
BRIANNAS CELEBRATES 40 YEAR ANNIVERSARY
BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings in Brenham marked 40 years at a ceremony this (Thursday) morning. BRIANNAS commemorated its anniversary with a celebration and ribbon cutting featuring the owners and leadership of the company, as well as members of the City of Brenham and Washington County Chamber of Commerce. BRIANNAS President...
kwhi.com
BURTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR HOMECOMING QUEEN, KING
Burton High School has revealed its homecoming court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Liesha Aguilar, Reece Mahlmann, Brinn Rhodes and Mycah Simank. Nominees for Homecoming King are Chet Fritsch, Delvin Gantt, Kody King and Vicente Veliz. Also on the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Katy Whitfield, Sophomore Duchess Bailey Glaesmann and...
Click2Houston.com
Texas A&M’s early-voting location was popular during general elections before it was moved off campus
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Brazos County officials removed an early-voting location off Texas A&M University’s campus — a decision that spurred accusations of student voter suppression — at least one county commissioner cited poor voter turnout as a partial reason for the relocation.
KBTX.com
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in January of 2022, Brad Gowan’s life changed forever. Nine months later though, he managed to beat all the odds. Brad Gowan is a senior at Texas A&M University who spends his time involved with StuMo (Student Mobilization), studying for a Biomedical Science degree and hanging out with his fraternity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston-area research center is first 'net zero' office building in Texas
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Tucked in by nature along Gosling Road in the Woodlands, you’ll find a modern-looking gray and orange building with the letters HARC on the front. HARC stands for Houston Advanced Research Center. It's a non-profit that provides analysis on energy, air & water issues.
kwhi.com
LADIES LIONS CLUB DONATES TOTE BAGS TO BLUEBONNET HAVEN
Residents of Bluebonnet Haven will once again get to benefit from the generosity of the Washington County Ladies Lions Club. The Ladies Lions Club donated 66 large heavy tote bags to Bluebonnet Haven, which is located at 4150 Highway 36 South in Brenham. A local designer donated these to the...
kwhi.com
CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT FRIDAY SUPPORTING BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County’s primary fundraising event tees off tomorrow (Friday) at the Brenham Country Club. The 13th Annual “Drive it Home Fore the Kids” charity golf tournament, presented by Brannon Industrial Group, gets underway with check-in and lunch at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon.
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL TO START SECOND HALF OF DISTRICT PLAY
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team begins the second half of district play later tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Magnolia. The Cubettes are trying to bounce back after Friday's loss to College Station spoiled their bid to go unbeaten in the first half of district. Brenham is 25-12 overall and 6-1 in district. Magnolia is 19-9 overall and 4-3 in district. First serve is scheduled for 6pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR STAR NAILS
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a nail salon in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Star Nails, located at 2831 Highway 36 South, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Star Nails offers services such as manicures, pedicures, acrylic nails...
kwhi.com
BRIANNAS FINE SALAD DRESSINGS TO HOLD 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION THURSDAY
BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings in Brenham will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a ceremony tomorrow (Thursday). The celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the BRIANNAS manufacturing plant and global distribution center at 3015 South Blue Bell Road. Members of the City of Brenham and Washington County Chamber of...
kwhi.com
FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM – WITH WINTER HOURS
Around 45 vendors will offer their various products in downtown Brenham tomorrow (Friday) during the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market. Shoppers can stroll down Baylor and Park Streets to select from items like fresh bread and pastries, desserts, dips and salsas, canned goods, handmade sewn items, jewelry, home décor and hair products.
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. 4-H TO HOST COUNTY-WIDE MEETING THURSDAY
Washington County 4-H’s annual county-wide meeting is coming up on Thursday at the Washington County Expo Event Center. Beginning at 6 p.m., the meeting will feature various booths showcasing Washington County 4-H projects. There will also be the installation of club officers, and door prizes will be given away.
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION OPENS NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS ACCOUNTS FOR HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS
Faith Mission in Brenham has activated its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to provide assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Faith Mission, an extension of the Salvation Army, has opened accounts at Brenham National Bank, Bank of Brenham and Citizens State Bank for anyone who wishes to donate toward relief efforts in the wake of the deadly storm that struck Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Cuba.
kwhi.com
GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL 75TH ANNIVERSARY TO BE A WEEK LONG CELEBRATION
Grace Lutheran School has announced more activities for their 75th Anniversary Celebration, which is taking place later this month. As previously announced, the celebration will kick-off on Sunday, October 16, with a 9am worship service at Grace Lutheran Church. That will be followed by Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, and then a covered dish luncheon.
Battalion Texas AM
Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification
Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
Comments / 0