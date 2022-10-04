ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Destrehan, LA
Crime & Safety
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Destrehan, LA
stpso.com

Unidentified Man Arrested After Caught Burglarizing Local Business

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing a Mandeville-area business. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday (October 7) morning, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville in reference to a burglary in progress.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Concession Stand#Property Crime
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Heads Up Nola, a campaign on the importance of bike helmets

NEW ORLEANS — Oral Surgery Services in Metairie and Northlake Oral & Facial Surgery in Mandeville are launching the first Heads Up Nola Campaign to bring awareness on the importance of wearing a bike helmet. Cyclists who sign the pledge to wear a bike helmet have a chance to...
METAIRIE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft

LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
LULING, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany 2016 cold-case homicide unknown victim identified

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a 2016 homicide victim has been positively identified. According to deputies, Kleanthis Konstantinidis was found back in July 2016, on Highway 90, just east of the intersection of Highway 433. Both of the victim’s arms were dismembered,...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy