WDSU
16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
WDSU
St. Tammany deputy injured after trying to arrest a burglary suspect
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an unknown man who is being accused of breaking into a Mandeville business and attempting to break into the business' safe. Deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 for a...
North Shore burglar booked as John Doe after refusing to give deputies his name
On Friday morning, a man was booked into the Tammany Parish Correctional Center under the name "John Doe" for resisting arrest and injuring a deputy after being caught burglarizing a local business.
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
stpso.com
Unidentified Man Arrested After Caught Burglarizing Local Business
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing a Mandeville-area business. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday (October 7) morning, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville in reference to a burglary in progress.
WDSU
NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
NOLA.com
Jury deadlocks in trial of New Orleans man accused of shooting, running over pregnant woman
A jury hopelessly deadlocked late Friday as it weighed whether a man accused of shooting a pregnant woman, then using her vehicle to drive over her body as her three-year-old child sat strapped into the backseat, committed the crime. Jermaine Brisco, 29, remains charged with second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, obstruction...
WDSU
Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
WDSU
Heads Up Nola, a campaign on the importance of bike helmets
NEW ORLEANS — Oral Surgery Services in Metairie and Northlake Oral & Facial Surgery in Mandeville are launching the first Heads Up Nola Campaign to bring awareness on the importance of wearing a bike helmet. Cyclists who sign the pledge to wear a bike helmet have a chance to...
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Questions over punishment for former NOPD Captain accused of double-dipping
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A day after the NOPD demoted Captain Sabrina Richardson to Lieutenant, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced who will take her place. Wayne DeLarge has been promoted from Lieutenant to Captain of the NOPD’s Third District, which covers Gentilly and Lakeview. Sabrina Richardson was the subject...
fox8live.com
NOPD Captain Sabrina Richardson, subject of a series of FOX 8 investigations, demoted
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has demoted a high-ranking officer who was the subject of a series of FOX 8 investigations. The NOPD demoted Sabrina Richardson from Captain to Lieutenant. She will no longer lead the NOPD’s Third District, which includes the Gentilly and Lakeview neighborhoods.
'John Doe' caught using power tools to cut into business, trying to open safe
Northshore cops say a man cut a hole in the side of a building near Mandeville, and was trying to get into a business’ safe. “St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing
Covington student arrested for threatening to shoot classmate, deputies say
Another classmate's parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff's Office was called.
fox8live.com
Father of New Orleans realtor murdered over dirt bike says killer’s punishment doesn’t fit crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The West Bank man who lured a New Orleans real estate agent to his home, promising to buy a dirt bike, before killing him, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Thursday, a judge sentenced Jalen Harvey for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel....
L'Observateur
Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft
LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
WDSU
St. Tammany 2016 cold-case homicide unknown victim identified
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a 2016 homicide victim has been positively identified. According to deputies, Kleanthis Konstantinidis was found back in July 2016, on Highway 90, just east of the intersection of Highway 433. Both of the victim’s arms were dismembered,...
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer and little girl bonded for life when he was the first to arrive on the scene of street violence. And now, in his crime-fighting job, thousands of miles away, he is hoping, with your help, to make her Christmas special. For a...
