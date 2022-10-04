LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.

