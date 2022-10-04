EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.

