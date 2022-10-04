Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Georgia (32)6-015352. 2. Ohio St. (20)6-015073. 3. Alabama...
Midges swarm FirstEnergy Stadium during Browns game
The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday.
Wizards star Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards' preseason game at Charlotte on Monday night
Aspen Daily News
Baseball Glance
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary) Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary) NATIONAL LEAGUE. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled. Friday's Games. Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3. San Diego...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UVA Women's Soccer Yields Late Goal, Plays Syracuse to 2-2 Draw
Syracuse scored a goal in the 83rd minute to salvage a draw with the No. 2 Virginia women's soccer team
Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
NFL・
Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22
The Minnesota Vikings snapped out of their mid-game slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears 29-22
Orlando City Soccer earns final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City SC has won against Columbus Crew, clinching a spot in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. The team took the win in the 84th minute after Facundo Torres scored. The Lions secured a victory with a score of 2-1, nabbing the final playoff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Commanders: Best marks of the season?
LANDOVER, Md. – The Tennessee Titans avoided disaster by coming up with an interception at the 2-yard line with six seconds left in regulation to beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 on Sunday at FedEx Field. Here's how we graded the Titans as they head into a bye week: Offense: C ...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay's game against Atlanta
Aspen Daily News
National League Glance
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:37 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:37 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m. (If Necessary) Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (If Necessary)
MLB・
Comments / 0