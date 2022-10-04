Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Victim in Berlin hit and run identified, suspect located
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday evening in Berlin. Shortly before 8:15 p.m., troopers were called to respond to the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The victim, later identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, was found lying on the ground off the north side of the roadway.
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
Md. Office of State Fire Marshal investigating possible arson in Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland Office the State Fire Marshal is investigating a possible arson on West Main Street in Crisfield. Investigators say the fire broke out around 1:22 a.m. on October 9th. A passerby called the fire in. When fire crews arrived, they found a vacant, three story single family home on fire. It took 20 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, according to investigators. The fire caused about $30,000 in damage, according the State Fire Marshal.
Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in locating missing 91-year-old man
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man not seen since Friday evening. Police say 91-year-old Jolley Lee Marshall was last seen near the 700 block of Ebenezer Drive in Salisbury, around 10:15 p.m. on October 7th. He is described as about 5’04” tall, with gray hair, brown eyes, and light skin. Marshall has scratches on his legs, and eczema on his neck and shoulders. Police say he was last seen wearing green pajamas.
Woman in serious condition following hit-and-run, police explain how they located the vehicle
BERLIN, Md. – A woman is in serious condition, following a hit-and-run Thursday night in Berlin. 59-year-old Terri Wattay was walking her dog in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road, when she was hit. Maryland State Police tell 47ABC, they have located the driver and the vehicle but...
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships
SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
CAMP Rehoboth Dedicates Atruim to founders, honors legacy of organization
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE- CAMP Rehoboth Saturday celebrating a belated 30-year anniversary and honoring founding members Steve Elkins and Murray Archibald by naming the atrium outside the downtown Rehoboth location in their honor. “Camps is the heart of this community and this atrium embodies that its a space where we hold...
Waterway tour highlighting green infrastructure put in place to help Seaford
Seaford, Del. – In the first state, environmentalists are exploring new ways to keep local waterways clean. Officials came together to walk the Seaford area to take a look at phase one of some of the changes made in the area. In Seaford, green infrastructure is being put in place to help benefit the Nanticoke River and surrounding areas to stay protected. This is a part of Wandering Delaware’s Waterways tour.
Del. horse rescue hosting annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser
LAUREL, Del. – A non-profit horse rescue in Laurel is hosting their biggest annual fundraiser event on Saturday – a chicken BBQ event. Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware has been rescuing horses for over 20 years. They rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home abused and neglected horses. The cost of care for each horse is over $300 a month, and the rescue center currently houses 13 horses.
Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
Long scores four times as Knights cruise to victory
MILFORD, Del. – Sussex Central improved to 4-1 with a 49-6 victory against Milford Thursday evening. Andrew Long led the Golden Knights with four touchdowns. Three came on offense, he also returned and interception for touchdown.
St. Elizabeth blows out Indian River
DAGSBORO, Del — St. Elizabeth blew out Indian River 39-14 in a game that was over by the second quarter. These two teams were on two different levels and it showed from kickoff. Quasim Benson was a big reason why, he had four rushing touchdowns in the first half...
Foodie Friday: Dos Locos
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– One Rehoboth Beach restaurant is celebrating a big milestone this year and the Foodie Team was able to join in on the fun. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Dos Locos!. Dos Locos is located at 208 Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. If you...
Laurel shuts out Woodbridge to stay undefeated
GREENWOOD, Del.– Laurel defeated Woodbridge in a final score of 42-0 on Thursday night. Laurel would come out of the gate hot with Kylse Wilson running it up the middle for 6. Laurel would keep their foot on the gas with their defense shutting down the Blue Raiders offense.
WiHi gets back on track in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The WiHi Tribe snapped their two-game losing skid with a 42-7 victory at the Vikings Friday night. Quarterback Darius Foreman finished with over 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing. Foreman also accounted for two touchdowns, and made an interception on defense. Malique Leatherbury caught six...
Healthy Lifestyle program now has 20 more spots open to help your health journey
SALISBURY, Md. – Healthy Living opportunities are now being expanded across Salisbury. The program is Healthy You 2022. The MAC center has just opened 20 more spots for seniors to get back in shape following the pandemic. Participants will get the tools they need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and get back in shape. Some of those resources are a tablet, gym membership, and weekly produce. The organization understands accessibility to these resources isn’t always easy so they’re bringing it directly to you.
Delmar improves to 10-0 after taking down Cape
DELMAR, Del.– Delmar defeated Cape Henlopen in a final score of 2-1 on Thursday afternoon. Delmar would get on the board first to make it 1-0 in the early seconds of the game. Cape would respond right back to tie it up 1-1. Jordyn Hollamon would break the tie midway through the 2nd quarter to make it 2-1 Delmar.
Bennett remains unbeaten after crushing Mardela
SALISBURY, Md — The defending state champs are looking like they haven’t missed a beat since last year. The undefeated Bennett Clippers have been on a roll winning 6-0 over the Mardela Warriors. Bennett moves to 10-0 on the year with the victory.
Cape Henlopen crushes Delmar thanks to big second half
DELMAR, Del — Cape Henlopen uses a 21-0 run in the second half to blow out Delmar in a 3A/2A matchup. Both teams came into the game at 2-2, trying to get on the winning side of things and neither team scored in the first quarter. The defense ruled...
