SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man not seen since Friday evening. Police say 91-year-old Jolley Lee Marshall was last seen near the 700 block of Ebenezer Drive in Salisbury, around 10:15 p.m. on October 7th. He is described as about 5’04” tall, with gray hair, brown eyes, and light skin. Marshall has scratches on his legs, and eczema on his neck and shoulders. Police say he was last seen wearing green pajamas.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO