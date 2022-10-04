ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Tyla

Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
