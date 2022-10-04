Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon Said He Would ‘Never Forgive’ George Harrison and Paul McCartney for Their Treatment of Yoko Ono
The Beatles didn't greet Yoko Ono warmly when they met her. John Lennon said he couldn't forgive them for that.
John Lennon’s Wife Burst Into Tears When George Harrison Showed Up in Her Hospital Room
George Harrison was devoted to John Lennon when they first met. He would follow him around, even to Lennon's future wife's hospital room.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Once Had a 2-Hour Argument That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Ringo Starr revealed George Harrison and Paul McCartney once had a lengthy argument that had nothing to do with music
Ronnie Spector Shared What She Found ‘Strange’ About George Harrison’s House
Ronnie Spector and George Harrison were friends for years. When she saw his house, though, she couldn't help but notice something strange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Badfinger’s Joey Molland Said George Harrison Would ‘Close up and Walk Away’ if Someone Treated Him Like a Beatle
Badfinger's Joey Molland said George Harrison didn't enjoy it when people talked to him like he was a Beatle. George wasn't just a Beatle.
John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Only Made ‘Rio Grande’ Under the Promise That They Could Make ‘The Quiet Man’
Actor John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara only agreed to star in the Western 'Rio Grande' in order to get funding for 'The Quiet Man.'
George Harrison ‘Never Quite Recovered’ From the Disappointment of an Unsuccessful Madonna Film
George Harrison's film production company was behind the unsuccessful 'Shanghai Surprise.' He took the critical and financial disappointment to heart.
George Harrison Said That When Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix Died, Fans Made Them Into ‘Super Incredible People’
George Harrison said that when musicians like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix died, people made them into 'super incredible people.'
RELATED PEOPLE
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
George Harrison Intimidated 3 Hells Angels Who ‘Must Have Outweighed Him by 200 Lbs’
Members of the Hells Angels burst into a meeting George Harrison was a part of. He had no concerns about kicking them out.
Why Ringo Starr Got Angry When He Met Elvis Presley
Ringo Starr got angry when he and The Beatles met Elvis Presley, but it had more to do with The King's entourage.
George Harrison’s Sister Said He Would Have Been ‘Horrified’ to Learn She Was Cut Off by His Estate
George Harrison set his sister up with a pension. After his death, his estate cut her off, but she said she wasn't upset about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
What Happened to Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch?
The end of Michael Jackson's life involved controversy that left his beloved home, Neverland Ranch, abandoned and his legacy deeply marred.
George Harrison Said Eric Clapton Never Forgave Him for Not Taking Him to Meet Bob Marley
George Harrison said Eric Clapton was jealous that he met Bob Marley. The Cream frontman never forgave George fo not taking him to meet the reggae singer.
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
George Harrison’s Poignant Last Words to His Sister Were ‘Typical George’
George Harrison and his sister reconnected before his death in 2001. She revealed the poignant last words he said to her.
ETOnline.com
William Shatner Reflects on His Devastating Fallout With Leonard Nimoy Before His Death (Exclusive)
William Shatner is boldly opening up about his life, his loves and his eventual legacy. The Emmy-winning TV legend's new memoir, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, is a candid reflection on the actor's storied life and his journey, through his relationships with his former co-stars and his four marriages.
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Comments / 0