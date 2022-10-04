ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

WMDT.com

Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
SEAFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Are Asking The Public To Asset In Identifying Three Subjects

In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle, according to police. Authorities said officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Gun Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Benson of Dover, Delaware for DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Felton area on Thursday afternoon. On October 6, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2011 Toyota RAV4 traveling at a...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot in parking lot of New Castle - area bar

A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
NEW CASTLE, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING – RED MILL FARMS

(Newark, DE 19711) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

27-year-old man shot in Wilmington early Friday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 27-year-old man being hospitalized. Police said that a few minutes before 2:00 a.m. Friday, the shooting was reported in the 1,800-block of West 8th Street. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Anyone with information about the incident...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway approaching exit # 156 in New Castle. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking southbound on South Dupont Highway and began crossing the roadway directly in the path of the Camry. As a result, the Toyota struck the pedestrian on the highway. The subject was then struck by a second vehicle, a black 2013 Cadillac XTS, which had been traveling northbound behind the Camry.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Ocean City Today

Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash

A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
BISHOPVILLE, MD
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBOC

Dover Police Investigate Liquor Store Burglary

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for a suspect who broke into a city liquor store and stole alcohol, cash, and other items. Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect broke a glass window of Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway, and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took tobacco products, alcohol, and an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the property from the business the suspect ran away.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

