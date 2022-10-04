Read full article on original website
Cody Filer
5d ago
and now that I'm trying to better myself it's hard very hard because people like you criticize people like me for something we do in our past it's a shame what this world's come to
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 74, struck by 2 vehicles, killed crossing highway in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 74-year-old pedestrian in New Castle, according to authorities. Police say the elderly man was crossing South Dupont Highway when he was struck by two vehicles just before 6 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead on the scene....
firststateupdate.com
Police Are Asking The Public To Asset In Identifying Three Subjects
In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle, according to police. Authorities said officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Gun Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Benson of Dover, Delaware for DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Felton area on Thursday afternoon. On October 6, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2011 Toyota RAV4 traveling at a...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in parking lot of New Castle - area bar
A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
fox29.com
Officials: 16-year-old boy arrested, charged after lockdown, police presence at Newark High School
NEWARK, Del. - A 16-year-old Newark boy has been arrested and charged following an incident at Newark High School Thursday. According to New Castle County officials, Newark High School was put into lockdown Thursday afternoon, around 1 p.m., after school officers determined a student had a gun in the building.
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Surveillance camera capture images of would-be car thieves
An auto dealership owner is looking to find the people who attempted to break-in and steal expensive cars from his lot.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING – RED MILL FARMS
(Newark, DE 19711) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
WDEL 1150AM
27-year-old man shot in Wilmington early Friday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 27-year-old man being hospitalized. Police said that a few minutes before 2:00 a.m. Friday, the shooting was reported in the 1,800-block of West 8th Street. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Anyone with information about the incident...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway approaching exit # 156 in New Castle. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking southbound on South Dupont Highway and began crossing the roadway directly in the path of the Camry. As a result, the Toyota struck the pedestrian on the highway. The subject was then struck by a second vehicle, a black 2013 Cadillac XTS, which had been traveling northbound behind the Camry.
Ocean City Today
Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash
A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
fox29.com
Shooting suspect opens fire at close range on crowded Philadelphia sidewalk
Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting in Logan. Video of the incident shows one of the suspects shooting the victim at close range on a crowded sidewalk.
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
WBOC
Dover Police Investigate Liquor Store Burglary
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for a suspect who broke into a city liquor store and stole alcohol, cash, and other items. Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect broke a glass window of Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway, and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took tobacco products, alcohol, and an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the property from the business the suspect ran away.
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
fox29.com
'I'm still in shock': Mother of teen gunned down outside Philadelphia home calls for justice
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia mother is pleading for answers after police say her son was ambushed by gunfire in broad daylight while sitting outside their home. Theresa Guyton said she is still in shock about the brutal murder of her 19-year-old son Tahmir, who was gunned down Sept. 26 on the 600 block of 13th Street.
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
fox29.com
Police: Man 'amazingly' not hit after 4 suspects fire more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA - A man is lucky to be alive after police say a group of four suspects fired more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook last month. According to police, the shooting occurred on September 21 around 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 75th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
