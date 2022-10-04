Read full article on original website
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney's Nike Dunks are Cold
Xavier McKinney wore affordable Nike Dunk Low shoes before the New York Giants played the Green Bay Packers.
Manoel scores in each half, Red Bulls top Charlotte 2-0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal in each half and the New York Red Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory over FC Charlotte on Sunday. The Red Bulls (16-11-8), who snapped a two-game skid, entered the match having already qualified for the playoffs for a 13th straight season. […]
