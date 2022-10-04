ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Eight of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed six exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Centennial wins against Ravenwood with a final score of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
WSMV

Several march against gun violence in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Saturday, October 8 marked the 24th annual March Against Gun Violence, an event that has dozens of people speaking out against violence and pushing for a change. People in the community have said they are frustrated and heartbroken. More than 20 people spent the afternoon marching...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Residents displaced after fire at Clarksville Highway structure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are at the scene of a structure fire on Clarksville Highway. Heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the building located in the 3400 block of Clarksville Highway. The multi-family dwelling has seven individual units. Crews were...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway

Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crews battling fire at Brentwood home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Fallswood Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews from Brentwood Fire & Rescue and Franklin Fire Department reported heavy smoke showing form the gable end of the roof upon arrival at the home. Firefighters began an interior attach, and shortly...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police announce road closures, parking ahead of TSU homecoming festivities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are preparing to assist the traffic flow of Tennessee State University football fans who attend the homecoming game Saturday. Over 70 Metro police officers will be on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium Saturday afternoon as the TSU homecoming game against Bethune-Cookman University is expected to draw the school’s largest football attendance of the year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt doctors predict early and severe flu season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors say flu season is starting early this year, and it’s already hitting one population hard. Doctors say this is the earliest we tend to see the flu season start, but it’s not uncommon. Adolescents, specifically teenagers, come down with it the most.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gunshots hit Germantown apartment complex with kids inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live inside a Germantown apartment complex are uneasy after gunshots were fired and hit windows. Metro Police say people were inside when their windows were shattered. Neighbors say they saw families run outside the Randee Rogers apartments moments after rounds were fired. “They were...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Caretaker arrested for stealing medication from person in her care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested by the Hendersonville Police Department for stealing medication from her immobile patient. Hendersonville Detectives began investigating the incident after receiving a theft complaint from the victim. Detectives discovered that the caretaker in question had come to the victim’s residence on her off...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after robbing Nashville bank, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike in Nashville Friday afternoon has been arrested. David Garcia, 37, was taken into custody at his Brookview Estates Drive home in South Nashville, police said. Garcia is accused of demanding money from a teller and threatening to kill her.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead after getting hit by car on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. The pedestrian was identified as a 69-year-old Nashville man. According to a passing motorist, the man, for an unknown reason, fell...
NASHVILLE, TN

