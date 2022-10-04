ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 5 NFL power rankings: Winning streak has Cincinnati Bengals in top 10

By Nate Davis, USA TODAY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyqEA_0iLStuwf00

NFL power rankings entering Week 5 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):

1. Eagles (1): The league's lone undefeated team, arguably the league's best-balanced squad and featuring MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. But if one thing sums up the early season success, then how about this – Philadelphia has the most takeaways in the NFL (10) and the fewest turnovers (2).

2. Bills (3): They failed to set a regular-season record for consecutive wins by double-digit margins, tying the existing mark of 20. Their three-point victory at Baltimore also ended a seven-game losing streak in games decided by seven points or fewer. All things considered, winning a tight one – which entailed QB Josh Allen's first comeback from a deficit of at least 17 points – probably bodes well for these Super Bowl hopefuls down the road.

Bengals hall of famers:Willie Anderson endorsed as Pro Football Hall candidate by Strahan, Cowher, Collinsworth

Joe Mixon:‘I have to get better’: Joe Mixon calls players-only meeting in hopes to fix run game

3. Chiefs (5): Maybe a team with two backs (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco) averaging at least 5 yards per carry should run more than 41% of the time?

4. Dolphins (2): Should be interesting to see this offense without QB Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss Week 5 with his (latest?) concussion. But backup Teddy Bridgewater, who aired out a completion of 61+ yards Thursday, has the arm to take advantage of this team's speed ... assuming coach Mike McDaniel can also get him to play less conservatively.

5. Ravens (4): After two games in Baltimore, they've already tied the single-season NFL record for losses at home by a team that led by at least 17 points. No wonder coach John Harbaugh was putting a premium on points.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM WEEK 4:Concussion crisis overshadows on-field drama

WEEK 4 WINNERS AND LOSERS:Eagles pass tough test; Ravens can't finish games

6. Vikings (7): Unfortunately, literally a tough break for first-round S Lewis Cine. His leg injury (a compound fracture, per NFL Network) was so severe, he's remaining in London for surgery and the initial stages of his recovery until he's well enough to fly home.

7. Packers (8): Their first-ever appearance in an International Series contest this Sunday (against the Giants) also happens to be the first London matchup featuring two teams with winning records.

8. Buccaneers (9): Sunday night was the second time Tampa Bay has rushed six times or fewer in a game since QB Tom Brady arrived. Unsurprisingly, the Bucs lost both.

9. Cowboys (10): Cooper Rush is the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first four starts while exceeding a 90.0 passer rating in each of them. (Incidentally, before we ship him out, worth noting Dak Prescott lost his initial NFL start before winning the next 11. His QB rating during that rookie hot streak was 114.3.)

10. Bengals (12): A record crowd of 67,260 showed up Thursday night at Paycor Stadium for the successful unveiling of the team's "White Bengal" look. When you look good, they pay good by the thousands.

11. 49ers (15): An already stellar defense has gotten a nice boost from second-year S Talanoa Hufanga, who had a game-icing 52-yard pick-six Monday.

12. Rams (6): Their lack of depth, inability to run the ball or get anything out of WR2 Allen Robinson are real concerns. Otherwise, the defending champs have looked great.

Tee Higgins:‘Talk your (stuff)’: Bengals' Tee Higgins has taken the next step by calling his shots

13. Jaguars (11): Road warriors three of the first four weeks, they'll be the home team four of the next five – though one of those games will be in London. Worth noting, per DVOA, Jacksonville is the league's fourth-best team.

14. Chargers (13): QB Justin Herbert, barbecued ribs and all, is passing for a league-best 312.5 yards per game – 105 more weekly than next Sunday’s counterpart, Jacoby Brissett.

15. Cardinals (18): DE J.J. Watt is a real one. He played (well) Sunday, just days after his heart went into atrial fibrillation. Thankfully, he's OK ... and more important, will be fine for the arrival of his son.

16. Giants (17): How little are they getting from the passing game? RB Saquon Barkley and QB Daniel Jones account for 54% of the team's yards from scrimmage – yes, that means Jones' output (193 yards) as a runner.

17. Falcons (25): We slept on Arthur Smith and Co. in the offseason but should've known better. Beat the listing Bucs this Sunday, and Atlanta takes outright possession of first place in the NFC South.

18. Seahawks (31): QB Geno Smith's 77.3% completion rate is an NFL record through a team's first four games of a season. WR DK Metcalf is also dropping it in the bucket at key moments.

19. Lions (14): They've scored 140 points and surrendered 141. Keep this up, and they'll give up a league record 599 points ... but, like Sunday, at least they'll lose in entertaining fashion.

20. Patriots (22): Despite their record (1-3) and likely being down to rookie QB3 Bailey Zappe for the foreseeable future, they've hung in against some of the league's best – Sunday's OT loss at Lambeau Field the latest example. None of New England's next six opponents is currently over .500.

21. Titans (27): Maybe all they needed to do was work RB Derrick Henry into the passing game. He has eight receptions over the past two weeks – both victories – and is on pace for 34 this season, which would nearly double his career best (19).

22. Jets (28): They split their season-opening AFC North gantlet with a 2-2 mark. Pretty darn good. Four of the next six games are against AFC East rivals who would be wise to no longer take the NYJ lightly.

23. Browns (19): For his career, Nick Chubb has averaged 5.3 yards per carry – better than any running back in league history save Jamaal Charles (5.4). This year, Chubb is up to a career-best 5.7 per attempt – which coincides with the team's decision to feed him more than ever, a career-high 20 times a game.

24. Raiders (29): CB Amik Robertson scored their first defensive touchdown in three years, and Vegas is right back in the win column. Next up, a trip to Arrowhead, where the Silver and Black have been in the win column once in the past nine seasons.

25. Steelers (20): Does it make sense to insert rookie QB Kenny Pickett into the starting lineup for the first time ... at Buffalo?

26. Panthers (23): Based on ESPN's QBR metric, Baker Mayfield (15.4) is easily the league's worst quarterback ... hence growing questions about when Carolina might have injured Sam Darnold back as an option.

27. Saints (24): Four of their next five games are in the Superdome. It's go time for a team that shouldn't be 1-3 despite its inordinate amount of key injuries.

28. Colts (16): Time to put these horses down, especially with LB Shaquille Leonard out with a concussion? Wait, we have to watch them on Thursday night?

29. Broncos (21): Time to put these horses down, especially with RB Javonte Williams (knee) out for the season? Wait, we have to watch them on Thursday night?

30. Commanders (26): They're looking less competitive by the week and have been smoked by a collective 49-18 the past two by NFC East adversaries.

31. Bears (30): Hardly a shock that this team stinks, but Chicago allowing 183.3 rushing yards per week – more than 10 clear of the next-worst team – is a surprise.

32. Texans (32): Now the league's only winless outfit, Houston is getting increasingly more from rookie RB Dameon Pierce, whose rushing totals have increased weekly – including 131 yards (with a 75-yard TD) Sunday.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Sunday#Seahawks#Buccaneers#American Football#Mvp#Pro Football Hall#Collinsworth#Qb Tua Tagovailoa
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit

The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Why Bengals fans should pay attention to Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and their star quarterback Lamar Jackson were hoping to have a contract extension in place before the season started. While it’s unclear what Jackson is asking for, it’s obvious he wants more than what the Ravens have offered so far. Jackson, who represents himself, has cut off negotiations for the rest of the year to focus on the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bengals vs. Ravens is on Sunday Night Football. Here's what you need to get ready for it

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) are betting underdogs for the first time this season as they travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens (2-2). Cincinnati has rebounded after an 0-2 with consecutive wins over the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Baltimore has yet to win at home this season and is coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Former star receiver Brandon Marshall: Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins doesn't get his due

Brandon Marshall was a six-time Pro Bowler who had 970 catches for 12,351 yards with 83 touchdowns over 13 National Football League seasons. So when Marshall told Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up & Adams Show" that he considers Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins to be the NFL receiver who doesn't get the attention he deserves as one of the league's best, there was reason for Adams and Bengals fans to be excited.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy