Week 5 NFL power rankings: Winning streak has Cincinnati Bengals in top 10

NFL power rankings entering Week 5 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):

1. Eagles (1): The league's lone undefeated team, arguably the league's best-balanced squad and featuring MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. But if one thing sums up the early season success, then how about this – Philadelphia has the most takeaways in the NFL (10) and the fewest turnovers (2).

2. Bills (3): They failed to set a regular-season record for consecutive wins by double-digit margins, tying the existing mark of 20. Their three-point victory at Baltimore also ended a seven-game losing streak in games decided by seven points or fewer. All things considered, winning a tight one – which entailed QB Josh Allen's first comeback from a deficit of at least 17 points – probably bodes well for these Super Bowl hopefuls down the road.

3. Chiefs (5): Maybe a team with two backs (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco) averaging at least 5 yards per carry should run more than 41% of the time?

4. Dolphins (2): Should be interesting to see this offense without QB Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss Week 5 with his (latest?) concussion. But backup Teddy Bridgewater, who aired out a completion of 61+ yards Thursday, has the arm to take advantage of this team's speed ... assuming coach Mike McDaniel can also get him to play less conservatively.

5. Ravens (4): After two games in Baltimore, they've already tied the single-season NFL record for losses at home by a team that led by at least 17 points. No wonder coach John Harbaugh was putting a premium on points.

6. Vikings (7): Unfortunately, literally a tough break for first-round S Lewis Cine. His leg injury (a compound fracture, per NFL Network) was so severe, he's remaining in London for surgery and the initial stages of his recovery until he's well enough to fly home.

7. Packers (8): Their first-ever appearance in an International Series contest this Sunday (against the Giants) also happens to be the first London matchup featuring two teams with winning records.

8. Buccaneers (9): Sunday night was the second time Tampa Bay has rushed six times or fewer in a game since QB Tom Brady arrived. Unsurprisingly, the Bucs lost both.

9. Cowboys (10): Cooper Rush is the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first four starts while exceeding a 90.0 passer rating in each of them. (Incidentally, before we ship him out, worth noting Dak Prescott lost his initial NFL start before winning the next 11. His QB rating during that rookie hot streak was 114.3.)

10. Bengals (12): A record crowd of 67,260 showed up Thursday night at Paycor Stadium for the successful unveiling of the team's "White Bengal" look. When you look good, they pay good by the thousands.

11. 49ers (15): An already stellar defense has gotten a nice boost from second-year S Talanoa Hufanga, who had a game-icing 52-yard pick-six Monday.

12. Rams (6): Their lack of depth, inability to run the ball or get anything out of WR2 Allen Robinson are real concerns. Otherwise, the defending champs have looked great.

13. Jaguars (11): Road warriors three of the first four weeks, they'll be the home team four of the next five – though one of those games will be in London. Worth noting, per DVOA, Jacksonville is the league's fourth-best team.

14. Chargers (13): QB Justin Herbert, barbecued ribs and all, is passing for a league-best 312.5 yards per game – 105 more weekly than next Sunday’s counterpart, Jacoby Brissett.

15. Cardinals (18): DE J.J. Watt is a real one. He played (well) Sunday, just days after his heart went into atrial fibrillation. Thankfully, he's OK ... and more important, will be fine for the arrival of his son.

16. Giants (17): How little are they getting from the passing game? RB Saquon Barkley and QB Daniel Jones account for 54% of the team's yards from scrimmage – yes, that means Jones' output (193 yards) as a runner.

17. Falcons (25): We slept on Arthur Smith and Co. in the offseason but should've known better. Beat the listing Bucs this Sunday, and Atlanta takes outright possession of first place in the NFC South.

18. Seahawks (31): QB Geno Smith's 77.3% completion rate is an NFL record through a team's first four games of a season. WR DK Metcalf is also dropping it in the bucket at key moments.

19. Lions (14): They've scored 140 points and surrendered 141. Keep this up, and they'll give up a league record 599 points ... but, like Sunday, at least they'll lose in entertaining fashion.

20. Patriots (22): Despite their record (1-3) and likely being down to rookie QB3 Bailey Zappe for the foreseeable future, they've hung in against some of the league's best – Sunday's OT loss at Lambeau Field the latest example. None of New England's next six opponents is currently over .500.

21. Titans (27): Maybe all they needed to do was work RB Derrick Henry into the passing game. He has eight receptions over the past two weeks – both victories – and is on pace for 34 this season, which would nearly double his career best (19).

22. Jets (28): They split their season-opening AFC North gantlet with a 2-2 mark. Pretty darn good. Four of the next six games are against AFC East rivals who would be wise to no longer take the NYJ lightly.

23. Browns (19): For his career, Nick Chubb has averaged 5.3 yards per carry – better than any running back in league history save Jamaal Charles (5.4). This year, Chubb is up to a career-best 5.7 per attempt – which coincides with the team's decision to feed him more than ever, a career-high 20 times a game.

24. Raiders (29): CB Amik Robertson scored their first defensive touchdown in three years, and Vegas is right back in the win column. Next up, a trip to Arrowhead, where the Silver and Black have been in the win column once in the past nine seasons.

25. Steelers (20): Does it make sense to insert rookie QB Kenny Pickett into the starting lineup for the first time ... at Buffalo?

26. Panthers (23): Based on ESPN's QBR metric, Baker Mayfield (15.4) is easily the league's worst quarterback ... hence growing questions about when Carolina might have injured Sam Darnold back as an option.

27. Saints (24): Four of their next five games are in the Superdome. It's go time for a team that shouldn't be 1-3 despite its inordinate amount of key injuries.

28. Colts (16): Time to put these horses down, especially with LB Shaquille Leonard out with a concussion? Wait, we have to watch them on Thursday night?

29. Broncos (21): Time to put these horses down, especially with RB Javonte Williams (knee) out for the season? Wait, we have to watch them on Thursday night?

30. Commanders (26): They're looking less competitive by the week and have been smoked by a collective 49-18 the past two by NFC East adversaries.

31. Bears (30): Hardly a shock that this team stinks, but Chicago allowing 183.3 rushing yards per week – more than 10 clear of the next-worst team – is a surprise.

32. Texans (32): Now the league's only winless outfit, Houston is getting increasingly more from rookie RB Dameon Pierce, whose rushing totals have increased weekly – including 131 yards (with a 75-yard TD) Sunday.

