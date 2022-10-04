ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

Valdosta State football team edged by West Alabama

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Gulf South Conference foe West Alabama 34-31 Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. With the loss, the Blazers dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Gulf South Conference action, while the Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the GSC.
LIVINGSTON, AL
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/08/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Julia is currently located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen to a Hurricane before reaching the coast of Nicaragua. The storm is expected to reach the Central American coast on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center will continue to issue advisories throughout the day, so we will keep you updated on the latest developments for Julia.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Guidelines for Winnersville Classic tailgating

LOWNDES CO. – The tailgating guidelines have been released for the Winnersville Classic game featuring the Vikings and Wildcats. On Friday October 7 our Vikings will host Valdosta High on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 PM. If you plan on arriving early and tailgating please note the following restrictions –
VALDOSTA, GA
Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Wakulla County murder victim Jodi Kilgore plans to hold a courthouse rally on Thursday, the eighth anniversary of his killing. Jodi Kilgore was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his home on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014. His case has yet to be solved. Every year, his family, friends, and community members gather in front of the Wakulla County Courthouse off Crawfordville Highway to rally for ‘Justice for Jodi.’
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
Sunday morning First to Know forecast (10/09/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another cooler start to our morning with a steady warming trend throughout the day then an additional drop in temperatures in the evening is expected. But all things considered, we are anticipating a pleasant and sunny Sunday ahead. Temperatures will top out in the mid...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
One person injured during an assault near Jack McLean Park in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a person was injured in an incident involving a weapon near Jack McLean Park Thursday night. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Garfield Street. According to TPD, one person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
GMA is Coming to FAMU Homecoming

It’s official. ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live from Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
ADEL, GA
2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
VALDOSTA, GA
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road Thursday morning in Quincy. According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling westbound around 9:14 a.m. while towing a tandem farm trailer. For an unknown reason, the...
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

