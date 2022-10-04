Read full article on original website
Chipley stays perfect with road thriller at Maclay
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team kept their perfect record alive with a 33-28 win on the road at Maclay Friday night. The Tigers improved to 6-0 and will host Destin Friday, October 14.
Valdosta State football team edged by West Alabama
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Gulf South Conference foe West Alabama 34-31 Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. With the loss, the Blazers dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Gulf South Conference action, while the Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the GSC.
Morning Pep Rally visits Lowndes High School ahead of the Winnersville Classic
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -The sixth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Vikings from Lowndes High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If...
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/08/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Julia is currently located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen to a Hurricane before reaching the coast of Nicaragua. The storm is expected to reach the Central American coast on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center will continue to issue advisories throughout the day, so we will keep you updated on the latest developments for Julia.
Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers. 48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville, said his daughter Emilia Reddish. His vehicle was found abandoned two days later just...
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Valdosta vs. Lowndes
There are a few rivalry match-ups that need no introduction. The Winnersville Classic is one of those games. Valdosta travels to Lowndes this year.
Guidelines for Winnersville Classic tailgating
LOWNDES CO. – The tailgating guidelines have been released for the Winnersville Classic game featuring the Vikings and Wildcats. On Friday October 7 our Vikings will host Valdosta High on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 PM. If you plan on arriving early and tailgating please note the following restrictions –
Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Wakulla County murder victim Jodi Kilgore plans to hold a courthouse rally on Thursday, the eighth anniversary of his killing. Jodi Kilgore was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his home on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014. His case has yet to be solved. Every year, his family, friends, and community members gather in front of the Wakulla County Courthouse off Crawfordville Highway to rally for ‘Justice for Jodi.’
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
Sunday morning First to Know forecast (10/09/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another cooler start to our morning with a steady warming trend throughout the day then an additional drop in temperatures in the evening is expected. But all things considered, we are anticipating a pleasant and sunny Sunday ahead. Temperatures will top out in the mid...
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 9
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Tallahassee, Leon Co. to convert septic tank to sewer access for some
Leon County has committed almost $60 million in County, State and Federal funds to protect water quality in the county.
One person injured during an assault near Jack McLean Park in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a person was injured in an incident involving a weapon near Jack McLean Park Thursday night. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Garfield Street. According to TPD, one person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
GMA is Coming to FAMU Homecoming
It’s official. ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live from Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, October 6
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola breaks down the local forecast and checks in on the tropics. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road Thursday morning in Quincy. According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling westbound around 9:14 a.m. while towing a tandem farm trailer. For an unknown reason, the...
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
