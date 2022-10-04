Read full article on original website
MATCHDAY: Forest looks to climb off bottom of Premier League
Nottingham Forest can climb off the bottom of the Premier League by beating Aston Villa in the final game of the Premier League's latest round
SkySports
England win third Test against Uganda to secure clean sweep in series at Copper Box Arena
The Vitality Roses led 32-22 at half-time before losing the third quarter and needed to reset going into the final set of 15 minutes. Chelsea Pitman's arrival in attack enabled England to settle again and a 19-11 final quarter ensured they ended the home series on a high note. Jess...
SkySports
Wasps: Former chief David Armstrong spearheads bid for stricken Premiership Rugby club
Sky News has learnt that David Armstrong, who stepped down as Wasps' chief executive in 2017, is working with Terminum Capital, an investment firm, on a bid to buy the club and its Coventry Arena stadium. Sources close to the auction of Wasps, which is taking place just days before...
SkySports
Jack Leslie, the first black footballer to receive an England call-up, awarded posthumous honorary cap by FA
Jack Leslie, the first black player to receive an England call-up, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association. The inside-left, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth between 1921 and 1934, was called up to the national team in 1925. However, he was denied...
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
SkySports
England Women 2-1 USA Women: Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway help Lionesses to friendly victory at Wembley
England tested their credentials ahead of next year's World Cup, beating the current holders the USA 2-1 in an entertaining Wembley encounter. Both England and USA players wore teal armbands to "stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and ahead of the game, took a group picture with a 'protect the players' banner.
SkySports
Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory
On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
SkySports
Jon Rahm wins Open de Espana to match legend Seve Ballesteros' three national titles
The world No 6 led Australia's Min Woo Lee by one shot heading into the final round at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, but cruised to victory with a final-round 62, the lowest round of the week. Rahm, who won this event in 2018 and 2019, finished six shots...
GOLF・
SkySports
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds: Eberechi Eze winner sees hosts come from behind to claim second win of season
Eberechi Eze's classy goal 14 minutes from time secured Crystal Palace's second Premier League win of the season as they came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park. Neither side went into the game with any kind of form after sharing just four points from their last eight Premier League matches combined, and Palace started the game like a team hovering above the relegation zone, showing nerves throughout the team as they allowed Pascal Struijk to give Leeds an early lead.
SkySports
Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough: Zian Flemming double steers Lions to victory
Zian Flemming scored twice as Millwall continued their fine home form with a 2-0 Championship win over Middlesbrough. The summer signing from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard benefitted from a lucky deflection early in the first half before striking again just after the break for his third goal this week. Millwall...
SkySports
Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines
Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton will beat Manchester United
After finding some big-priced winners last weekend, our tipster Jones Knows is back - and backing Everton to defeat Manchester United on Sunday night. Crystal Palace vs Leeds, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!. Stream the match with a Sports Membership on NOW. Get Sky...
SkySports
Diego Costa returns to Chelsea with Wolves on Saturday looking to roll back the Premier League years
Diego Costa was up for a fight as soon as he walked in through the doors at Chelsea. It is pre-season ahead of the 2014/15 Premier League campaign and while the rest of the Blues squad are sitting down for a meal, their new striker - signed from Atletico Madrid - is standing in the middle of the room with boxing gloves, taking on kit man Billy McCollough in a light-hearted sparring session.
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Meet Cerys Hale, the Wales prop putting teaching career on hold to pursue full-time dream
A beaming smile, despite the early hour of our Zoom call to discuss the impending World Cup in New Zealand, is evidence that the 29-year-old is more than happy with the way the last few years have panned out. The Covid lockdowns which delayed this year's tournament in New Zealand...
SkySports
Anton Lienert-Brown: New Zealand recall centre to squad against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England
Lienert-Brown, who has been capped 56 times at international level, missed the All Blacks' recent defence of the Rugby Championship title but has been named by coach Ian Foster in the latest 35-man party. The Chiefs player joins a midfield group that also includes Braydon Ennor and league convert Roger...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged
Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
SkySports
Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?
Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabrielle Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership
Gallagher Premiership: Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell help Exeter Chiefs rout Bristol Bears. Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell both scored two tries as Exeter Chiefs blew away Bristol Bears 50-14 at Ashton Gate to move top of the Gallagher Premiership table. The Chiefs maintained their impressive record at the venue...
SkySports
Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win
Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SkySports
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
