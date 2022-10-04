ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
England Women 2-1 USA Women: Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway help Lionesses to friendly victory at Wembley

England tested their credentials ahead of next year's World Cup, beating the current holders the USA 2-1 in an entertaining Wembley encounter. Both England and USA players wore teal armbands to "stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and ahead of the game, took a group picture with a 'protect the players' banner.
Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory

On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds: Eberechi Eze winner sees hosts come from behind to claim second win of season

Eberechi Eze's classy goal 14 minutes from time secured Crystal Palace's second Premier League win of the season as they came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park. Neither side went into the game with any kind of form after sharing just four points from their last eight Premier League matches combined, and Palace started the game like a team hovering above the relegation zone, showing nerves throughout the team as they allowed Pascal Struijk to give Leeds an early lead.
Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough: Zian Flemming double steers Lions to victory

Zian Flemming scored twice as Millwall continued their fine home form with a 2-0 Championship win over Middlesbrough. The summer signing from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard benefitted from a lucky deflection early in the first half before striking again just after the break for his third goal this week. Millwall...
Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines

Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
Diego Costa returns to Chelsea with Wolves on Saturday looking to roll back the Premier League years

Diego Costa was up for a fight as soon as he walked in through the doors at Chelsea. It is pre-season ahead of the 2014/15 Premier League campaign and while the rest of the Blues squad are sitting down for a meal, their new striker - signed from Atletico Madrid - is standing in the middle of the room with boxing gloves, taking on kit man Billy McCollough in a light-hearted sparring session.
Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged

Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?

Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabrielle Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
Gallagher Premiership: Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell help Exeter Chiefs rout Bristol Bears. Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell both scored two tries as Exeter Chiefs blew away Bristol Bears 50-14 at Ashton Gate to move top of the Gallagher Premiership table. The Chiefs maintained their impressive record at the venue...
Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win

Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
