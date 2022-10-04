The Superman line of DC Comics has seen some sizable shakeups in the last few years. As Clark Kent has been on Warworld up until fairly recently, it fell to his teenage son Jonathan to take the Superman mantle and save the world in his father’s absence. (Yes, Clark’s dead right now, but let’s not pretend we don’t know where that’s going.) With two Supermen on Earth, to say nothing of other heroes using the S-emblem like Conner Kent and Kara Zor-El, what’s DC to do? The answer is to just embrace that family aspect even harder than before.

