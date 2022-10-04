Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
V/H/S/99's Trailer Promises a Gleefully Gory Good Time
Found-footage horror—which once felt like a gimmick on its way to obscurity—just keeps finding new ways to reinvent itself. One big reason is the V/H/S series, which revived itself with last year’s sickeningly entertaining V/H/S/94. A new entry (set five years later) hits Shudder just in time for Halloween.
Gizmodo
Star Wars' Inquisitor Spotlight Continues with Rise of the Red Blade Novel
Since Star Wars Rebels in 2014, the franchise has consistently featured Inquisitors as threats for Force users and veteran Jedi to face off against. Created by the Empire with the express intent of capturing or killing Jedi that managed to survive Order 66, the Inquisitors have only recently begun to feel like a credible threat they’re often built up to be. And like space pirates of recent history, the Inquisitors are continuing their growth in prominence with a new novel.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead Teases a Simmering Conflict In a New Clip
Last Sunday’s part-three premiere of The Walking Dead was somewhat underwhelming, especially as it kicked off the series’ final eight episodes. But that looks to be changing soon if this new trailer can be trusted, as the fight between the Alexandrians and the Commonwealth reaches a new simmering point.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
Superman is Entering His Family Era in 2023
The Superman line of DC Comics has seen some sizable shakeups in the last few years. As Clark Kent has been on Warworld up until fairly recently, it fell to his teenage son Jonathan to take the Superman mantle and save the world in his father’s absence. (Yes, Clark’s dead right now, but let’s not pretend we don’t know where that’s going.) With two Supermen on Earth, to say nothing of other heroes using the S-emblem like Conner Kent and Kara Zor-El, what’s DC to do? The answer is to just embrace that family aspect even harder than before.
Gizmodo
The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 2
New York Comic Con 2022 is here and that means cosplay. So, so much cosplay. To quote a certain video game, “Everyone is here!,” and it’s here where we’ve got some of the coolest cosplay in town!. A Little Guy and Ms. Fun Scary. TFW texting...
Gizmodo
Marvel's 2023 Promises a Summer of Symbiotes and the Fall of X
Whether it’s for the silver screen or pen and ink, Marvel uses the season of Comic-Con to tee up the big stories they’ve got cooking. San Diego Comic-Con in July saw the House of Ideas build up to comic arcs involving the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, and this weekend’s New York Comic-Con focused on the other heavy hitters in the comics. Let’s dig in, shall we?
Gizmodo
The Dragon Prince Season 4 Trailer Brings Us Back to Xadia
This November, The Dragon Prince returns to Netflix for its fourth season. But what does the future hold for Callum, Rayla, Viren and the rest? At New York Comic Con, series co-creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, writer Paige VanTassell, visual development artist Caleb Thomas, and actor Jason Simpson took the stage to tell fans what’s in store, and share some brand new footage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Respond to Kanye West’s Removed Tweet: “Your Words Hurt and Incite Violence”
Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Rapaport are among those in Hollywood and the larger entertainment and media industry responding to a recent tweet from Kanye West repeatedly labeled antisemitic by the American Defamation League and others. In a tweet featuring West’s now-removed Twitter statement, which he posted Saturday night, Curtis told the rapper that his “words hurt and incite violence.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Tweet Taken Down for Violating Twitter RulesInstagram Restricts Kanye West's Account and Deletes Content for Violating PoliciesAnalyzing the Kardashians: How Psychotherapist and Media Theorist MJ Corey Views Their Cultural Sway “The holiest day...
Gizmodo
The Power of the Doctor Brings an End to Another Era of Doctor Who
In a few weeks, Jodie Whitaker’s tenure with Doctor Who will come to an end. The upcoming Power of the Doctor special will see her Thirteenth Doctor face off against a greatest hits album of the Doctor’s more prominent foes, including the Daleks and The Master (Sasha Dhawan). After all, since this is her last time in the role, she has to go out with a bang.
Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd Reunite for ‘Back to the Future’ Panel at Comic Con
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited during a Back to the Future panel at Comic Con in New York on Saturday. The pair — who starred in the three-film franchise — discussed their longtime friendship and working together, as AV Club reports. The pair also recently reunited in 2020 alongside other castmates for Josh Gad’s YouTube series. During the panel on Saturday, they shared that they first met on set in early 1985 when Fox was brought in several weeks after filming to replace Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly. McFly is the teenager central to the franchise who teams...
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daniel Radcliffe's thick mustache in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' was completely real: 'If you can avoid fake facial hair you should'
At New York ComIc Con, Daniel Radcliffe said that he didn't want to mess with fake facial hair while playing Weird Al Yankovic.
Gizmodo
The Muppets Mayhem Will Answer Just How a Muppet Gets In a Hot Tub (and More)
The Muppets’ time with Disney shows lately might have been a bit up and down, but The Muppets Mayhem looks like it wants to live up to some of the zaniness of the franchise’s most classic show—with a little help from the Electric Mayhem themselves. Though there...
Gizmodo
Mortal Kombat is a Great Franchise of Its Own Bloody, Stupid Making
Io9 is currently be covering New York Comic-Con, and one of the many things being shown at the event is a new animated movie for the Mortal Kombat franchise. And as we’ve been wont to do throughout the year, this movie makes it as good time as any to look back on the series overall and see how far it’s come.
Gizmodo
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The first chapter of the latest Lord of the Rings saga is about to close and wow does it look like it’s going to be massive. At New York Comic Con, the team behind Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveiled a special trailer for the show’s first season finale, which debuts October 14 and things are certainly going to go out with a bang.
Gizmodo
Artist Joe Quesada Jumps from Marvel to DC Comics
Comic book writers and artists tend to alternate between working at Marvel and DC Comics fairly often, assuming they don’t break off to do their own stuff. Soon to be joining DC is former Joe Quesada, writer and artist who previously served as the editor-in-chief for Marvel the during the early 2000s.
Gizmodo
R.L. Stine Says He Never Originally Intended to Write Goosebumps
R.L. Stine, a man whose name seems born to be featured on 160 books of children’s horror fiction, told an utterly packed room at New York Comic Con that he never intended to write the Goosebumps series. Stine is an incredibly sarcastic and sardonic man, speaking like your uncle from New York who’s lived too long, seen too much, and takes a not-so-serious view on life.
Gizmodo
Neil Gaiman Delivers a Good Omens Season 2 Sneak Peek at NYCC
After 2019's incredible first season on Prime Video, Good Omens fans—demons and angels alike—have been longing for any season two news. After months of “wait and see” from both the streaming service and creator Neil Gaiman, we finally have a clip with a bit more information, coming at you straight from the New York Comic Con panel.
Gizmodo
First Look at Legend of Vox Machina's Chaotic Season 2, With Season 3 Just Announced
When Critical Role’s first season of The Legend of Vox Machina premiered earlier this year, the heroes were going through the growing pains of being a recently formed adventuring party. By the time everything had wrapped up and the group was returning home after killing the Briarwoods, everyone had leveled up and the experience made them become a better team, if not a stronger family.
Comments / 0