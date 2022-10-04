Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Update: Despite Recession Fears, Unemployment Claims Keep Dropping
While economic conditions could worsen, right now, things aren't looking bad at all. Weekly jobless claims have fallen for five weeks in a row. That should ease consumers' minds about a recession -- but it also spells bad news for stimulus aid. There's a reason so many financial experts have...
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said."Some cracks are beginning to appear in the labor market. Hiring is slowing and downsizing events are beginning to occur,"...
CNET
Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
Average 30-year mortgage rate dips to 6.66% this week
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Employers Scale Back Job Openings As Federal Reserve Attacks Inflation
Reduced openings are a clear sign that the Fed’s anti-inflation strategy is taking effect — but also a potential omen of economic hardship to come.
kitco.com
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
marketplace.org
There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are working.
If the Federal Reserve is going to get inflation under control, which is, of course, what it’s trying to do by raising interest rates, the job market is going to have to cool down. That’s not just a guess, that’s a paraphrasing of Jay Powell. And according to Tuesday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that seems to be happening.
kitco.com
Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. job openings sink in August, signaling potential pullback in hiring
The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July as businesses grow less desperate to hire workers, a trend that could cool chronically high inflation. There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday, down...
Euro zone bond yields rise after U.S. weekly jobs data
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose towards September's multi-year highs on Thursday, with analysts reckoning that the recent bond rally was premature as inflation might still surprise on the upside.
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims rise after weeks of declines
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits rose by 29,000 to 219,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, bucking the recent trend of general declines. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are a sign the economy and job market might be starting to slow in reaction to...
kitco.com
Gold price weighs U.S. private payrolls number ahead of Friday's employment report
(Kitco News) Gold edged down after private-payrolls processor ADP reported a slightly better-than-expected increase in jobs in September. Private payrolls rose by 208,000 last month, ADP said on Wednesday. Market consensus calls were expecting an advance of 200,000. August’s data was upwardly revised to an increase of 185,000 jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPMG CEO: Survey indicates coming layoffs, but some industries will be hit harder than others
CEOs are beginning to dust off their supply of pink slips after several years of nearly nonstop hiring, save for a few months early in the pandemic. With about 9 in 10 expecting a recession in the next year, 51% are considering workforce reductions over the next six months, according to a new survey of 400 U.S. CEOs by consultancy KPMG.
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations.
ValueWalk
The Fed Is Reducing Its Balance Sheet – A Horrible Mistake
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The bond market continues to spook the stock market. Qualivian Investment Partners 2Q22 Investor Letter. Dear Friends of the Fund, Please find enclosed our Q2 2022...
US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Thursday after the Dow Jones dropped by around 40 points in the previous session. US stocks saw a major surge earlier during the week, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest two-session rise since 2020. The Challenger job-cut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
U.S. manufacturing nearly brakes; price pressures abating
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a...
thenewscrypto.com
Market Hawkishness Likely to Reduce Post U.S Jobless Claims
A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run. The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole. Initial weekly unemployment claims data for this week have been provided by the US Department of Labor. The initial jobless claims increased to 219,000. Economists had predicted a number of 204,000. There was a rise in filings from the previous week’s 193,000 to this week’s 219K. A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.
wealthinsidermag.com
Fed’s Inflation Nowcasting Data Shows Future CPI Increases, US Gross National Debt Hits $31 Trillion
A recently published forecast stemming from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Inflation Nowcasting data indicates upcoming U.S. consumer price index (CPI) metrics will likely be elevated. The newly predicted CPI levels were recorded the same day America’s gross national debt surpassed $31 trillion on October 4, as the country’s growing debt continues to rise rapidly.
US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
