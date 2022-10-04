ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

ValleyCentral

Oct. 6 HS Football Recap

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Week 7 of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games on Thursday night. Final Scores Los Fresnos 42, Rivera 7 PSJA 55, Economedes 13 McAllen 51, Juarez-Lincoln 7 Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27 Mercedes 41, Valley View 16 Port Isabel 35, UAT Ciudad […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ketk.com

Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, both of Edinburg, pleaded guilty Wednesday for their respective roles in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

First 1,000 fans to receive T-shirts at Toros ‘White Out Night’

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first 1,000 fans will receive T-shirts at the RGV Toros “White Out Night” this weekend. Reliant, the official kit partner for the Toros this season, announced the jersey promotion. “When the gates open, we will be giving white jersey replica T-shirts to the first 1,000 people who visit the Reliant […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Fugitive wanted in Hidalgo County arrested in Iowa

A man wanted in Hidalgo County on separate charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault of a child was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Paul Anthony Basaldua was on the run for 14 months after the McAllen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault in August 2021.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
EL PASO, TX
cw39.com

Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the...
MCALLEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

San Benito hero survived ‘Bataan Death March’

By 1946, Cpl. Jose Maria Loya was home from the war and his experiences of the conflict, to a large extent, were much different than that of the regular soldier. His story was published in the Brownsville daily based on an interview and article written by Clarence LaRoche. The following is Loya’s story—as told by him: It was on April 6, 1941 that Loya, along with other selectees, left San Benito to start their military service. From the time the busload of Valley boys left the Resaca City to their final training destination, their preparation was put on a fast track.
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

McAllen police chief discusses the FBI's 2021 crime report

A report compiled by the FBI is consistent with crime trends in the city of McAllen, according to police Chief Victor Rodriguez. The FBI's 2021 Crime Data report says the streets are seeing less criminal activity. "At the end of last year, McAllen recorded 13 years in a row of...
MCALLEN, TX
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE

