Around the ACC: Week 6

The race for each division is shaping up in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) entering Week 6.

Florida State (4-1) travels to No. 14 NC State (4-1) as both are jockeying for position in the Atlantic.

In addition to the Wolfpack, three other ACC programs (Clemson, Wake Forest and Syracuse) are ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll, with the Tigers headlining at No. 5.

Here is everything you need to know about the ACC slate this weekend.

Atlantic:

Boston College (2-3) vs. No. 5 Clemson (5-0) - Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

In front of a national audience, junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers defended their home field with a 30-20 win over NC State. Uiagalelei produced three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) and led Clemson in rushing with 73 yards. After throwing nine interceptions in 2021, Uiagalelei's thrown just one interception this season.

Senior wide receiver Zay Flowers hauled in five catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-33 win against Louisville in Week 5. It was Boston College's first ACC win this season.

Clemson has won 11 consecutive meetings In this series.

No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1) vs. Army (1-3) - Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

The Demon Deacons avoided suffering their second straight loss by defeating Florida State 31-21 on the road. Wake Forest scored 21 first-half points, and redshirt senior quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 5, Army lost 31-10 against Georgia State.

When these two met in 2021, Wake Forest won 70-56.

Cross-Divisional:

Virginia (2-3) vs. Louisville (2-3) - Oct. 8, Noon

Louisville redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham exited last week's game versus Boston College with an injury and his status for this week is unknown.

If Cunningham doesn't suit up, expect junior quarterback Brock Domman to start.

In 2021, Virginia's scoring offense ranked 21st in the country at 34.6 points per game. Under first-year head coach Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers' offense has regressed, averaging only 18 points per contest.

Coastal:

Pittsburgh (3-2) vs. Virginia Tech (2-3) - Oct. 8, 3:30 p.m.

After their loss to Georgia Tech, the Panthers are unranked for the first time in 2022. They have the opportunity to get back in the win column against the Hokies, who have scored just 10 points in each of their last games (West Virginia and North Carolina). Virginia Tech lost those two contests by a combined 54 points.

Georgia Tech (2-3) vs. Duke (4-1) - Oct. 8, 4 p.m.

The Blue Devils sit tied for first place in the Coastal behind first-year head coach Mike Elko. The program snapped its 13-game losing streak in the ACC by defeating Virginia 38-17 on Oct. 1. Duke forced two turnovers and held the Cavaliers to 93 rushing yards.

In its first game since head coach Geoff Collins was fired, Georgia Tech defeated then-ranked No. 24 Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets scored 17 fourth-quarter points and forced three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception).

Miami (2-2) vs. North Carolina (4-1)- Oct. 8, 4 p.m.

The last time the Hurricanes took the field, they fell at home against Middle Tennessee State. Although they sit at .500, Miami controls its own destiny with both losses being outside of the ACC. Their conference schedule begins with hosting North Carolina, who they've lost three consecutive meetings against.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye (1594 yards, 19 touchdowns, one interception) has a favorable matchup in South Florida. Miami's defense allows 251 passing yards per game. However, the Tar Heels' defense allows more than 450 total yards per contest. This matchup projects to be a high-scoring affair.

