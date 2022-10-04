Dave Doeren addresses Seminoles, offensive skill players before Week 6 matchup

NC State's head coach comments on Florida State prior to Saturday night's matchup.

Florida State (4-1, 2-1 ACC) and No. 14 NC State (4-1, 0-1 ACC) are each coming off their first Atlantic Coast Conference losses of the season.

With a matchup between the two in Carter-Finley Stadium on Oct. 8, one program will essentially be eliminated from Atlantic division contention due to a second conference loss.

After addressing the Wolfpacks' 30-20 loss versus Clemson to media on Oct. 3, NC State head coach Dave Doeren shifted his focus towards the Seminoles and began by complimenting Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

"The most impressive Florida State team we've played in a long time," Doeren said, "Coach Norvell and his staff deserve a lot of credit for the turnaround they've had down there."

Despite last week's 31-21 loss to Wake Forest, Norvell led the 'Noles to their first 4-0 start since 2015. However, he hasn't defeated NC State in his two years in Tallahassee.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis hasn't started against the Wolfpack in his tenure at Florida State due to injuries. Even though he's never played against him, Doeren acknowledged the improvement Travis has made since 2021.

"Last year I thought he was an athlete playing quarterback, this year he's a quarterback," Doeren said. "He's throwing accurate passes, he's reading coverage, he's giving his receivers chances to make plays ... he's playing really good football."

Florida State averages 34.2 points per game and is the second-ranked rushing offense in the ACC (203.8 yards per game) , but hasn't produced much offensive success against NC State in recent meetings.

Since Norvell took over, Doeren and the Wolfpack have held the Seminoles to 22 and 14 points. In those contests, FSU went 5-for-30 on third downs and committed three turnovers. Florida State's offense totaled just three plays of 20+ yards (all passes) against NC State in 2021.

While speaking on FSU's offensive weapons, Doeren specifically mentioned redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson and redshirt sophomore tight end Markeston Douglas as impact players. Overall, Doeren notices a faster tempo and playmakers across the field.

"They're playing really fast," Doeren said. "Offensively, it's what you think. You turn on film against Florida State, and they usually have tremendously good skill players, and they do."

The Seminoles and Wolfpack kick off on ACC Network at 8 p.m.

