ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

Two Saylorville Lake campgrounds to close next year for sewer repairs

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cha4j_0iLStXq400

Campsites will be at a premium at Saylorville Lake next year, when two of its surrounding four campgrounds will be closed.

The Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds on the southeast side of the lake will be closed for the entire 2023 recreation season for water and sewer lines upgrades, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the reservoir. The Cherry Glen picnic area will also be closed.

That will result in the closure of 369 of the area's 530 campsites — 245 at Prairie Flower and 124 at Cherry Glen will be off-limits. All other recreation areas at the lake, including the Acorn Valley and Bob Shetler campgrounds, with 92 and 69 campsites respectively, will be open as normal.

Saylorville Lake, located about 11 miles north of Des Moines near Polk City, is part of a flood-control system for the Des Moines River. Construction was completed in 1977.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
who13.com

Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public

DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

City of Des Moines unveils plan to revitalize Southeast 14th

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southeast side could be in for a major overhaul. The city wants to transform the area from blighted to beloved. And it all starts with Southeast 14th — a heavily traveled road. The revitalization plan could also curb nasty and sometimes deadly crashes.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Johnston, IA
Government
City
Johnston, IA
City
Polk City, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Large Number Of Cats Taken From Johnston Apartment

(Polk County, IA) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is taking care of a large number of cats and kittens taken from a Johnston apartment. Crews this week found 19 cats living in poor conditions. The ARL says some were hiding in ripped-up couches and elsewhere. Kitchen cabinets were removed to access some of the cats. Most of the cats were malnourished and suffered from various infections.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines makes proposal to extend Ashworth

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new proposal would expand Ashworth Road in West Des Moines in order to widen lanes and add bike path. The path would run along a stretch of Ashworth from 1st Street to 50th Street, but it will cost part of many West Des Moines residents' front yards.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Campgrounds#Reservoir#Des Moines River#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Warehouse property in Urbandale sold for $4.1 million

Property in Urbandale that includes a 30-year-old building with flexible warehouse space was sold for $4.1 million, Polk County real estate records show. Nadarevic Investments IV LLC, located in Johnston, bought the 3.4-acre parcel at 2990 Justin Drive (pictured at right) from a group that includes Jonathan Houghton, Barbara Houghton and at least six others, records show.
URBANDALE, IA
iheart.com

Thousands of Dollars Raised for Ankeny Teacher Injured in Bike Accident

(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of dollars are being raised to support an Ankeny High School teacher hospitalized in serious condition after a bicycle accident. According to a website created by the teacher's family, 51 year-old Greg Lage was cycling home from his weekly Friday shift bartending at Ken's, a speakeasy in Des Moines' East Village, when he crashed near Birdland Marina. Lage was wearing a helmet but still sustained a serious head injury. Two police officers spotted his bike light and administered CPR when Lage briefly stopped breathing. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. He's currently stable but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
ANKENY, IA
Iowa State Daily

ISU Surplus Store: The state-funded thrifting experience

With a warehouse full of furniture, electronics and miscellaneous items that departments at Iowa State University have donated, the Iowa State University Surplus Store is in the running to be the university’s very own thrift store. The Surplus Store, formerly called Asset Recovery, is a self-funded operation that has...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Gusto Pizza reopens in Des Moines, closes other location

Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)Betty...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Drywall company acquisition to create nearly 200 new jobs

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Marshalltown after a company named Marshalltown, which is based in Long Beach, California, acquired Wal-Board Tools. The two companies competed in the drywall industry for more than 75 years. All of Wal-Board's nearly 300 products will be incorporated into...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
who13.com

One person dies in single-vehicle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Russell George Menth, 57, was traveling northbound on I-35 near the 53 mile marker when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. Menth’s vehicle entered the west ditch and collided with several trees and an embankment, the report said.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Named Best Small City In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Several of Des Moines’s suburbs are among the top small cities in the U.S. WalletHub recently ranked all the small cities in the country with a population between 25-thousand and 100-thousand people. Ankeny is in the 96th percentile, Urbandale is in the 90th, and West Des Moines in the 83rd. WalletHub says Ankeny also ranks in the top 100 for affordability and economic health. WalletHub says the best small city in the country is Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson

Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
JEFFERSON, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/5/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO JUVENILE CALLS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE MISSING PERSON, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE THEFT, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE RESCUE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE ANIMAL CARCASS, ONE EXTRA PATROL AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy