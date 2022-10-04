Sheriff's Office identifies 71-year-old Stevens Point man killed in Friday crash on Interstate 39

Editor's note: Anthony R. Bronk was identified as the victim of Friday's fatal crash on Interstate 39. His last name was reported incorrectly in a press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Department.

STEVENS POINT – The Portage County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the 71-year-old Stevens Point man who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 39.

At 12:26 a.m. Friday, a caller reported a crash on Interstate 39 in the southbound lane at the 161 mile marker, according to the sheriff's office. An SUV driven by Anthony R. Bronk was going north in the southbound lanes and hit a semi going south.

Bronk died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The semi driver, a 54-year-old De Pere man, had injuries that were not considered life threatening and was treated at Stevens Point Aspirus Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Traffic on Interstate 39 was rerouted for several hours.

