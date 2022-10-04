ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custom home featured on Parade of Homes sold for $3.2 million

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
A custom home on the west end of Sioux Falls sold for $3.2 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of September 12-16.

The five-bedroom home at 204 S. Boathouse Circle offers 7,000 square-feet on Cherry Wood Lake and was built by NRG Homes. According to the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire, the house features an elevator, a pool and smart home technology. It was also featured on the Fall Parade of Homes.

The second home to sell for over $1 million this week is located at 7512 S. Ridgestone Drive. It sold for $1.15 million.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of September 12-16, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 204 S. Boathouse Circle, $3.1965 million
  2. 7512 S. Ridgestone Drive, $1.15 million
  3. 5101 S. Jasmine Trail, $900,000
  4. 2804 S. St. Francis Lane, $800,000
  5. 6708 S. Whitechurch Circle, $775,000
  6. 5513 W. Patriot Street, $750,000
  7. 5609 S. Shadow Ridge Circle, $720,000
  8. 4029 N. Interlachen Trail, $701,5000
  9. 27084 Mariah Place, Harrisburg; $651,000
  10. 25822 471st Avenue, $590,000

