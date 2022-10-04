New Hope Methodist to host one-night revival Saturday

New Hope Methodist

New Hope Methodist Church will host a one-night revival service at 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford, Saturday at 6 p.m. Pastor Chad Thomas of Freedom Baptist Ministries will be the guest speaker. Billy Briggs and Judy Perry will also sing.

Children of God

The Assembly of the Children of God Church will hold its 38th annual Holy Convocation at 310 Market St., Hertford, Oct. 16-23. The first service on Oct. 16 will be at 3 p.m. The other services will be at 7:30 p.m. A Women’s Day service on Oct. 21 will be at 11 a.m. The Sunday, Oct. 23, service will be at 11 a.m.

Lighthouse of Aglow

Wanda White will be the speaker at the Elizabeth City Lighthouse of Aglow International meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at St Phillips Chapel on the corner of Church and Mcmorrine streets, Elizabeth City.

Christ Episcopal

Christ Episcopal Church will observe the Feast of St. Andrew during its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Nov. 20 by hosting a Kirkin O’ The Tartan service. The church is inviting parishioners and community members of Scottish descent to attend the service that will feature a blessing of the tartans. Families can order a banner with their clan’s tartan, and family representatives will be invited to carry it during the procession. Kilts, skirts, sashes and other traditional Scottish attire are encouraged.