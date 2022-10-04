Gadsden-area home prices fall 1.5% in September, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Etowah County home listed for $226,000 in September, down 1.5% from the previous month's $229,445, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in September was up about 2.2% from September 2021. Etowah County's median home was 1,933 square feet for a listed price of $110 per square foot.

The Etowah County market was busy, with a median 46 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 38 days on market. The market added 128 new home listings in September, compared with the 100 added in September 2021. The market ended the month with some 231 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

What were Gadsden-area home prices in September? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Cherokee County's home prices fell 3.7%, to a median $288,675, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 65 days, from 62 days a month earlier. The typical 2,004-square-foot house had a list price of $179 per square foot.

Marshall County's home prices fell 2.5%, to a median $318,675, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 47 days, from 45 days a month earlier. The typical 2,206-square-foot house had a list price of $150 per square foot.

DeKalb County's home prices rose 0.5%, to a median $249,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 46 days, from 39 days a month earlier. The typical 1,672-square-foot house had a list price of $143 per square foot.

Calhoun County's home prices rose 0.9%, to a median $183,675, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 52 days, from 46 days a month earlier. The typical 1,775-square-foot house had a list price of $96 per square foot.

St. Clair County's home prices fell 0.8%, to a median $301,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 48 days, from 47 days a month earlier. The typical 1,960-square-foot house had a list price of $162 per square foot.

Blount County's home prices fell 0.6%, to a median $257,400, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 49 days, from 43 days a month earlier. The typical 1,901-square-foot house had a list price of $137 per square foot.

Across all of Alabama, median home prices were $319,450, falling 0.6% from a month earlier. The median Alabama home for sale had 1,988 square feet at list price of $154 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $427,250, down 1.3% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,875 square feet, listed at $220 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.