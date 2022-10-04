ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in September

By Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
The largest Michigan Lottery win so far this year came in September.

A Lotto 47 ticket sold online in Redford matched the numbers drawn Sept. 28 — 2-5-14-30-32-42, according to the Michigan Lottery, winning a player $5.42 million. Prior to the win, four prizes worth $4 million were the biggest this year.

The Lotto 47 ticket was one of 20 lottery tickets worth $100,000 or more sold in September. Three of those wins were $1 million prizes on Double Diamond, Powerball and Triple Million games.

Here's a look at all the big prizes won this month.

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

