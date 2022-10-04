He was ‘very calm’ when he won huge in Missouri lottery. But the calm didn’t last

A man stopped along a highway and picked up a lottery ticket from a convenience store in Missouri.

Sitting alone in his car, the Bates City man, who was not publicly identified, began to scratch off the ticket, Missouri lottery officials said in a news release on Oct. 3.

“I just scratched it off, and there it was!” the winner said in the release.

He won the top $3 million prize for the 300X Scratchers ticket.

“It was just pretty shocking,” he said, according to lottery officials. Initially, he felt “very calm,” but his calm didn’t last as excitement took over.

He didn’t share what he planned to do with the money.

Bates City is about 30 miles east of Kansas City.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

He didn’t answer ‘mysterious call’ — but it was about his big Michigan lottery win

Siblings who play lottery together win huge prize in Virginia. ‘Couldn’t believe it’

Retired real estate investor buys 200 tickets in Virginia lottery. They all won