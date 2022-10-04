ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Search Underway For Family Of 4 Kidnapped From California Business: Sheriff

By Nina Golgowski
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGqat_0iLStBfK00 Parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and their 8-month-old Arrohi Dheri are believed to have been taken against their will along with the child's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39. (Photo: Merced County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are searching for four members of a family, including an 8-month-old baby, who they say were kidnapped from a central California business on Monday.

The family was “taken against their will” by a male suspect in the city of Merced, located between Modesto and Fresno, the local sheriff said.

The family is identified as 8-month-old Arrohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the child’s uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

“So far we have no idea behind why the kidnapping, we have no motivation behind it,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video statement.

Authorities released photos of a male suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Warnke said the man ― who is described as having a shaved head, light skin complexion, and last seen wearing a hoodie ― destroyed evidence to cover his tracks.

No ransom has been made and there has been no contact from the person responsible, Warnke said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigations bureau at 209-385-7445.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

The Associated Press

Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Please let them go safely’: Search for family of 4 kidnapped continues in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Relatives of the family of four kidnapped in Merced County on Monday pleaded with the kidnapper to let them go. The kidnapped family includes an eight-month-old baby. A wife and cousin spoke out less than 24 hours after their relatives were kidnapped from their family-owned business “Unison Trucking” in Merced.  “Please […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Inmate commits suicide at San Benito County Jail

An inmate at the San Benito County jail committed suicide at the detention facility over the weekend, according to authorities. About 8:11am Oct. 2, an inmate who was alone in his cell was discovered by jail staff hanging from a bedsheet, says a press release from Sheriff Eric Taylor’s office. Medics responded to the jail, located at 710 Flynn Road, and pronounced the inmate dead.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David Russo, died Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Russo, 67, was serving her sentence at the Central California Women’s Facility prison in Madera County. She had been receiving medical treatment at a local medical facility since Aug. 16, the department said. It didn’t say what Russo was being treated for. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will determine her cause of death, it said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
