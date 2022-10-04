Search Underway For Family Of 4 Kidnapped From California Business: Sheriff

Parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and their 8-month-old Arrohi Dheri are believed to have been taken against their will along with the child's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39. (Photo: Merced County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are searching for four members of a family, including an 8-month-old baby, who they say were kidnapped from a central California business on Monday.

The family was “taken against their will” by a male suspect in the city of Merced, located between Modesto and Fresno, the local sheriff said.

The family is identified as 8-month-old Arrohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the child’s uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

“So far we have no idea behind why the kidnapping, we have no motivation behind it,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video statement.

Authorities released photos of a male suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Warnke said the man ― who is described as having a shaved head, light skin complexion, and last seen wearing a hoodie ― destroyed evidence to cover his tracks.

No ransom has been made and there has been no contact from the person responsible, Warnke said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigations bureau at 209-385-7445.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.