Memphis to receive $1 million in total compensation for game against Missouri

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

The University of Memphis football team will no longer host Missouri on Sept. 23 of next year, but the Tigers will get a financial boost for relocating the game to the Dome of America Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Missouri Tigers will pay the cancellation fee of $250,000 with an additional $750,000 in total compensation, athletics director Laird Veatch told The Daily Memphian on Tuesday.

Memphis will receive $500,000 in guaranteed money plus $250,000 in lower-level tickets that Memphis will keep the revenue for. That is a total of $1 million -in compensation for relocating the game.

Veatch made it clear that Memphis wanted to keep the game at home but had to explore other options when it realized that was no longer on the table when Missouri reached out during the spring about possibly buying out the game.

“It was really clear that this was making the best of a difficult situation, Veatch said. “We would prefer to have it at our place but when that was no longer an option, this became the best position we could negotiate for Memphis. But I do want to make it clear that part of the message needs to be that we didn’t sell our home game. It’s not us taking this game and selling it out to go play up there. That was no longer an option so we explored all options and this was the best alternative.”

Veatch said Memphis after exploring all options to replace Missouri, there was not another Power 5 caliber program that would play Memphis, especially at home. The alternative was to play Missouri at a neutral site. Keeping Missouri on the schedule and adding Boise State at home makes for a solid nonconference schedule next year.

“There’s a lot of factors,” Veatch said. “Part of it is your fans and your home schedule, and wanting to try and keep that. If we could have we would have. That was our first option. When that was no longer an option we still needed to manage the strength of our schedule. I feel good that’s a team we can go up and be very competitive against and potentially get a victory. We’re hoping that our guys and our fans have a little extra edge with an extra chip on their shoulder going into that game, and go up there and get a win which could be really helpful for our strength of schedule and going a long way in what we’re trying to accomplish.”

