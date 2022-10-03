As my kids get older, I find myself struggling to come up with hikes that will interest them. I knew a short trek to airplane crash site and wreckage from the 1980s, just off the summit of Browning Knob, would probably impress them. As someone who comes from multiple generations of aviators (and who is strangely not crazy about flying in planes), hikes like this are not my thing and I’ve held off taking the kids to it. But alas, I knew my minions would not be as emotionally affected by the site and would love the experience. I was spot on with my projection.

