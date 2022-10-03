Read full article on original website
10 Top-Rated Hikes in North Cascades National Park, WA
North Cascades National Park is one of the most rugged national parks in Washington State. It's not just the dramatic ridgelines punctuated by glaciers that make it hard to inhabit, but more than 90 percent of its 500,000 acres are designated as the Stephen Mather Wilderness and remain completely wild with little, if any, development.
10 Best Hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
With 415 square miles of spectacular mountain landscape and 300 miles of hiking trails, Rocky Mountain National Park is a premium destination for high-altitude backpacking.
16 of the Best Hikes in Acadia National Park
Would any trip to Maine really be complete without a visit to Acadia National Park? And the correct answer to that question is an emphatic no since this next-level gorgeous park is easily one of the most beautiful places in Maine. As a result, you obviously need a hella awesome list of some of the best hikes in Acadia National Park.
Browning Knob and a Plane Crash Site
As my kids get older, I find myself struggling to come up with hikes that will interest them. I knew a short trek to airplane crash site and wreckage from the 1980s, just off the summit of Browning Knob, would probably impress them. As someone who comes from multiple generations of aviators (and who is strangely not crazy about flying in planes), hikes like this are not my thing and I’ve held off taking the kids to it. But alas, I knew my minions would not be as emotionally affected by the site and would love the experience. I was spot on with my projection.
10 Best Places to Visit in Utah
Utah, boasting natural beauty, five national parks, 43 state parks, and vast areas of breathtaking wilderness, is one of the most popular states in the country for tourism. Along with what is recognized as the best snow on earth, visitors to Utah are also able to enjoy outdoor recreation, scenic vistas, and world-class shopping and dining.
17+ Badass Bend Hikes to Conquer During Your Visit
There's no doubt that the hikes in Bend are some of the best in Oregon. And the best part? There are TONS of them just in Bend's backyard, so you'd need a few solid months to conquer them all. While I'm sure most of us can't spend our days hiking all day (although we wish we could), we think this list of cool Bend hikes will start you off well.
5 Utah National Parks in 5 Days
They’re so tightly packed you could sleep till noon and still drive through all Utah’s national parks before sunset. They’re so tightly packed you could sleep till noon and still drive through all Utah’s national parks before sunset. (You could, but you shouldn’t. That’d be like...
Mankato Area Hiking Guide | Ready, Set, Go Get Your Hike On!
Here are some highlights from Mankato’s wide variety of beautiful walking trails! Time to lace up your shoes and blaze your own trail, or take my advice and check out one of these! You are going to want to bring your camera…. Here are some highlights from Mankato’s wide...
Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX Hiking Boot Review
Salomon’s hiking boot lineup is undeniably extensive, and their Cross Hike Mid GTX offers an interesting mix of running shoe-like agility with ankle-height protection. We took the women’s boot on dozens of hikes along Vancouver’s North Shore, fast-and-light snowshoe runs, and even a multi-day backpacking trip along Vancouver Island’s Juan de Fuca Trail. The verdict: the Cross Hike is exceptionally nimble and sprightly—a nice match for done-in-a-day adventures—but fell noticeably short in support and durability. Below we outline our experiences with the Cross Hike Mid GTX. To see how it stacks up to the competition, see our articles on the best hiking boots and best women’s hiking boots.
Best Hikes Arches National Park: Windows, Devil’s Garden & Delicate Arch
Are you looking for the very best hikes in Arches National Park, Utah? We're going to walk you through three unmissable hiking trails at Arches that are perfect for every first time visitor.
Top things to do in Minturn, Colorado
Minturn’s quaint alpine village lies hidden away on US-24, a couple of miles off the bustle of interstate-70. Between its historic district and close by recreation, you’ll discover some unbelievable issues to do round city. With all the advantages of being simply minutes from all of Vail Valley’s...
10 of the best swimming holes you can visit in Washington State
While heading to the pool or a waterfall is always nice, sometimes a trip to a swimming hole is what you really need. Generally, they’re not quite as packed as your local pool and it’s a chance to get outside and be in nature. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best swimming holes you can visit in Washington State.
