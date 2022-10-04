ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

'A night of fun': Marysville to host boxing pro-am with local fighters

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 5 days ago
Professional boxing is coming to the Blue Water Area. And it's bringing along a local twist.

KAOS Entertainment will present "Fight Night Live" at the Knight Club in Marysville on Oct. 22. Eight fights are scheduled in total and will feature a mix of professional and amateur boxers. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first match beginning at 7.

"I'm hoping that we can help reunite the community and bring entertainment to the city," said Terrell Kelly, who is the show's promoter from KAOS Entertainment. "And also to help other businesses grow with this event. It's not just about the boxing part, but the overall opportunity that it might give to boost up the area in general."

Kelly is a native of Port Huron and a local personal trainer. It's long been a goal of his to bring professional boxing to St. Clair County.

"I've got local amateur fighters that will participate and also pro fighters from this area," Kelly said. "That way, we can create opportunities for both types of fighters."

Participants with local ties include Tim Browning, Carnell Giles, Mike Lasky, Leonard Ross and Antonio Edwards.

"I think it's great for the community," said Andrew D'Arcy, the Knight Club's general manager. "I know that a lot of people do enjoy boxing. So I would encourage everybody to come out for a night of fun."

Kelly ensured the event will have entertainment for everyone, not just boxing enthusiasts, including live music.

"We've got some live performances from a couple local artists, too," Kelly said. "I think it'll be really cool for them to have that platform."

A few boxing greats will also be attendance, most notably Detroit legend Thomas Hearns. Fans will have a chance to meet the "Hitman" – who starred primarily in the 1980s and was the first boxer to win world titles in five different divisions – and others throughout the night.

"These types of events should happen more and more," D'Arcy said. "To know that Terrell wants to bring them back to the St. Clair County area is a good thing."

General admission tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on the show's Eventbrite page. Box seats are available for $55, VIP tickets for $70 (one drink and snack included) and a VIP table package for $800 (10 seats with a round of drinks and snacks). First responders, such as police officers and firefighters, get in for free.

Kelly is still accepting sponsors and vendors for the event. Businesses that are interested can reach him at (810) 689-6343 or at kaos@kaosentertainment.org.

"I'm just trying to make it a really fun and creative show," Kelly said. "Good music, good food — overall, it's going to be a good time."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

