Fort Pierce, FL

cbs12.com

FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
cbs12.com

Hurricane Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua, near Laguna De Perlas, Sunday morning with maximum winds of 85 mph. Julia will bring strong hurricane-force winds and storm surge to the coast of Nicaragua before weakening as it moves across Central America where it is forecast to produce flash flooding and mudslides. Rainfall totals up to 5-15" are possible in some locations.
cbs12.com

Forever Family: Meet Talia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sisters Jojo and Talia want to be adopted together and grow up in the same house. We’ve featured Talia's big sister Jojo before, and now it is time for Talia to shine with and her wit and charm. Talia is 11-year-olds and...
cbs12.com

Florida gas prices up 6.8 cents from Thursday to Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of filling up with gas in Florida has been on a roller coaster lately, and the price jumped well over a nickel overnight. AAA reports the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.289 on Friday.
cbs12.com

'Death Note' causes investigation at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A notebook inspired by a popular anime caused an investigation at a Martin County middle school. The Martin County School District sent out a call to parents of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School students to inform them that a notebook titled "Death Note" was found in the possession of a student on Thursday, October 6.
cbs12.com

Vero Beach & Cardinal Newman still perfect on the Friday Night Blitz

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (CBS12) — Vero Beach is still perfect on the Treasure Coast, while Cardinal Newman is the best of the best in Palm Beach County. Both teams improved to 7-0 on Friday night with the Crusaders winning convincingly at Glades Central, and Vero Beach notching another impressive home win against Wellington.
cbs12.com

Man from Fort Pierce found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
cbs12.com

Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
cbs12.com

Humidity returns Sunday with scattered showers this week

Humidity has returned to south Florida this morning! We're waking up to temperatures in the 70s with a few coastal showers pushing onshore. Shower chances will remain in the forecast today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will remain in the middle 80s, though feel much warmer with...
cbs12.com

Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
cbs12.com

K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

