Florida Announces Transitional Sheltering Program for Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the State of Florida. This allows residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, who have applied for disaster assistance, to be eligible to shelter in a...
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
Palm Beach County residents eligible for disaster relief following Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Friday that Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for Individual Assistance disaster relief. This new designation will allow residents, including those who lost their homes to the tornado in Delray Beach,...
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
Furry Friends relocate hundreds of animals from shelters affected by Hurricane Ian
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — After the devastation of Hurricane Ian affected hundred of homes and business in southwest Florida, one local adoption center is playing a vital role in relocating homeless animals from storm-hit Florida shelters to other parts of the country. Furry Friends has partnered with Best Friends...
FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
Teenagers and Depression: symposium on youth mental health crisis in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida teenager took his own life Thursday morning, after jumping from a balcony at a high school in Fort Lauderdale in front of students and staff. The horrifying incident sparking an urgent plea from Broward County School District officials to keep...
Hurricane Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua, near Laguna De Perlas, Sunday morning with maximum winds of 85 mph. Julia will bring strong hurricane-force winds and storm surge to the coast of Nicaragua before weakening as it moves across Central America where it is forecast to produce flash flooding and mudslides. Rainfall totals up to 5-15" are possible in some locations.
Forever Family: Meet Talia
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sisters Jojo and Talia want to be adopted together and grow up in the same house. We’ve featured Talia's big sister Jojo before, and now it is time for Talia to shine with and her wit and charm. Talia is 11-year-olds and...
Florida gas prices up 6.8 cents from Thursday to Friday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of filling up with gas in Florida has been on a roller coaster lately, and the price jumped well over a nickel overnight. AAA reports the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.289 on Friday.
'Death Note' causes investigation at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A notebook inspired by a popular anime caused an investigation at a Martin County middle school. The Martin County School District sent out a call to parents of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School students to inform them that a notebook titled "Death Note" was found in the possession of a student on Thursday, October 6.
Vero Beach & Cardinal Newman still perfect on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (CBS12) — Vero Beach is still perfect on the Treasure Coast, while Cardinal Newman is the best of the best in Palm Beach County. Both teams improved to 7-0 on Friday night with the Crusaders winning convincingly at Glades Central, and Vero Beach notching another impressive home win against Wellington.
PBSO: 'Suspicious person' call leads to chase, a gun, 150 rounds, some pot and a warrant
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A call about a "suspicious person" in a neighborhood that had some "auto burglaries" ended with an arrest for what happened but also an outstanding warrant. An undercover agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about "canvassing the neighborhood for the...
Man from Fort Pierce found
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
'Known shoplifter' facing felonies after bust at Walmart, but not for anything he took
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man considered a repeat offender at a local Walmart is being held in jail for more than shoplifting. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about being dispatched to the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres late on Friday, Sept. 16, "in reference to a shoplifting in progress."
Humidity returns Sunday with scattered showers this week
Humidity has returned to south Florida this morning! We're waking up to temperatures in the 70s with a few coastal showers pushing onshore. Shower chances will remain in the forecast today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will remain in the middle 80s, though feel much warmer with...
Vietnam soldier finally laid to rest with proper honors decades after his death
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, a soldier from the Treasure Coast who was killed-in-action in Vietnam more than 50 years ago is finally receiving a proper memorial celebration decades later. Specialist Rank Four (SP4) Pondextuer Eugene Williams was previously laid to rest without any funeral service because the...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
