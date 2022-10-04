Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Humphreys County man arrested in connection to 2021 Henderson County murder
A Humphreys County man is facing charges in connection to a 2021 murder in Henderson County. Twenty-one-year-old Gabriel Seth Box, of New Johnsonville, was arrested Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama on charges of Premeditated First Degree Murder, Theft, and Tampering with Evidence in the murder of 19-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/05/22 – 10/06/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/06/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Chief Says Dangerous Fentanyl is Becoming a Local Problem
One of the most dangerous and deadly drugs in America, is now in the local area. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt News that fentanyl is becoming a major problem in the community.(AUDIO) Chief Yates said his department has recently seen an increase in the amount of the...
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi Man Victim of Theft and Vandalism in Union City
A Mississippi man was the victim of theft and vandalism following a stop at a Union City business. Police reports said officers were dispatched to Casey General Store, on Main Street, where a disturbance was occurring. Officers arrived to find 36 year old Anthony Dewayne Nichols, of Kiln, Mississippi, chasing...
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
radionwtn.com
Warning: Dangerous Fentanyl Arriving In Area
Mayfield, Ky.–Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued an urgent message to the public about he presence of fentanyl in our area. “We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected as being fentanyl related,” Sheriff Hayden said.
westkentuckystar.com
Two jailed on drug charges after Benton traffic stop
A traffic stop in Benton on Saturday landed two people in jail on drug and other charges. Benton police stopped the vehicle on US 641 for an alleged traffic violation, and reportedly smelled marijuana. Officers said a search of the car uncovered marijuana and methamphetamine. The driver, Briana Keene, and...
thunderboltradio.com
Two indicted in 2021 officer-involved shooting in Ripley
Two men are being held in an officer-involved shooting last year in Ripley. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 19-year-old Demarco Taylor, of Jackson, and 20-year-old Chrishun Taylor, of Lauderdale County, were indicted Monday by a Lauderdale County grand jury and are being held in the Lauderdale County Jail. Demarco Taylor...
wkdzradio.com
Two Men Charged After Report of Shots Fired In Christian County
A report of shots fired in the area of Annie Mack Road in Christian County led to the arrest of two men Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 30-year-old Demerriel Harris going inside a home and spent shell casings all over the roadway.
clarksvillenow.com
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
waynecountynews.net
County Commission Hears Report on Pay Scale Causing Loss of Sheriff’s Office Employees
The Wayne County Commission met in regular session on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. County Executive Jim Mangubat called the meeting to order, and County Clerk Stan Horton called the roll. Commissioners present were Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Jeremy Heard, Stan Hanback, Sherrie Powers, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Alvin Creecy, and Rickey Kelley. Commissioner Vickie Petty was absent. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
thunderboltradio.com
“Pride of Obion County” Luncheon Held in Union City
The “Pride of Obion County” luncheon was held Wednesday at Discovery Park of America. A crowd gathered to celebrate the life and accomplishments of former educator and Obion County Mayor Deanna Chappell. Ms. Chappell passed away this week at the age of 73, following a battle with ALS.
WBBJ
Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
WSMV
One killed, three in stable condition following deadly Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working on a fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard. Sean Braxton, 47, of Clarksville, was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town Road when he crossed over the continuous left turn lane and...
radionwtn.com
Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Issues “Antler Alert” for Area Motorists
Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be alert for deer. Transportation officials have issued an “Antler Alert”, due to peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Reports say half of the deer related accidents occur during the final three months of the year, when shorter...
thunderboltradio.com
Loretta Lynn presence will be missed in Humphreys County
Loretta Lynn, the coal miner’s daughter, and queen of country music passed away Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90. Lynn and her family moved to Humphreys County in the 1990s where she set up a ranch complete with a replica of her East Kentucky childhood home and a museum that’s a popular roadside tourist stop. The dresses she was known for wearing are on display there, as well.
