Norfolk tennis sixth at HAC tournament
The Norfolk boys varsity tennis team traveled to Lincoln on Friday to compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) tennis championships at Woods Tennis Center. T. he Panthers finished in sixth place in the 12-team invitational. Team scores: Lincoln East, 120; Kearney, 80; Lincoln Southeast, 80; Lincoln Southwest, 72; Lincoln...
Norfolk girls XC fifth in HAC; Ochoa finishes second
Norfolk High competed in the Heartland Athletic Conference cross country meet yesterday at the Kearney Country Club. The Panthers’ Isaac Ochoa had to settle for second place with a time of 15 minutes, 36 seconds, six seconds behind champion Juan Gonzalez of Fremont. Fremont won the team race ahead...
Thursday's local and area sports results; Friday's schedule
The Norfolk softball team saw its season end in the A-3 district at Elkhorn South. The Panthers opened the day with a 9-2 loss to the host Storm. Norfolk stayed alive with a 7-3 victory over Bellevue West before losing to Elkhorn South again, this time 5-4. The Panthers close the 2022 season with a record of 25 wins and 14 losses.
Norfolk softball closes season with district loss to Elkhorn South
The Norfolk softball team saw its season end yesterday in the A-3 district at Elkhorn South. The Panthers opened the day with a 9-2 loss to the host S Storm. Jessica Schmidt suffered the pitching loss. Norfolk then stayed alive with a 7-3 victory over Bellevue West. Kierstyn Lynn was...
Wayne sweeps Mid-State XC titles; Crofton's Arens, BC's Kilmurry individual champs
The Wayne girls and boys both won their respective divisions of the Mid-State Conference cross country meet yesterday at the Wayne Country Club. The Blue Devil girls edged runner-up Crofton 23-24 while the Wayne Boys tied with Boone Central with 44 points apiece. But the Blue Devils won on the tie-breaker as their fifth-place runner crossed the finish line in 23rd place while the Cardinal fifth-place runner finished 25th.
Two early goals boost UMary in shutout win over Wayne State
The University of Mary women’s soccer team scored two goals in the first 17 minutes to hold up for a 2-0 Northern Sun Conference victory over Wayne State Friday afternoon in Bismarck, North Dakota. The host Marauders improve to 8-1-3 and 5-1-3 in the league while WSC drops to...
Columbus Woman Identified In Clay County Death Investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
