The Wayne girls and boys both won their respective divisions of the Mid-State Conference cross country meet yesterday at the Wayne Country Club. The Blue Devil girls edged runner-up Crofton 23-24 while the Wayne Boys tied with Boone Central with 44 points apiece. But the Blue Devils won on the tie-breaker as their fifth-place runner crossed the finish line in 23rd place while the Cardinal fifth-place runner finished 25th.

WAYNE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO