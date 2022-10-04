ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Johnson joins Milwaukee's WTMJ-TV (Channel 4) as weekend morning meteorologist

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
WTMJ-TV (Channel 4) didn't have to go far to fill out its meteorologist lineup.

Brendan Johnson, who has been doing the weather on Madison's NBC affiliate for the past two years, joined the Milwaukee NBC affiliate in late September.

Johnson was hired as Scripps-owned Channel 4's weekend morning meteorologist, filling in on other shifts during the week as well. Technically, he fills the roster spot at the station that had been occupied by Brian Gotter, who retired as chief meteorologist last week to take a position with the MACC Fund.

Gotter's departure led to a form of musical chairs at the station, meteorologist-wise. Brian Niznansky, who succeeded Gotter in the chief job, moved from weekday mornings to evening newscasts, Marisa Woloszyn moved from weekend mornings to weekday mornings, and Kristen Kirchhaine went from weekend mornings to weekend evenings, as well as doing forecasts during the week.

A Chicago-area native, Johnson spent two years at WMTV-TV (Channel 15) in Madison. Before that, the Valparaiso University grad spent three years at KHBS/KHOG-TV in Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Arkansas.

