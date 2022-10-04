Read full article on original website
Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment
In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
Stimulus Update: Despite Recession Fears, Unemployment Claims Keep Dropping
While economic conditions could worsen, right now, things aren't looking bad at all. Weekly jobless claims have fallen for five weeks in a row. That should ease consumers' minds about a recession -- but it also spells bad news for stimulus aid. There's a reason so many financial experts have...
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said."Some cracks are beginning to appear in the labor market. Hiring is slowing and downsizing events are beginning to occur,"...
CNET
Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
Average 30-year mortgage rate dips to 6.66% this week
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on...
kitco.com
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
MySanAntonio
Fed's Daly sets high bar for slowing pace of policy tightening
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly sees a high bar for slowing the central bank's 75 basis-point pace of interest-rate increases, though she's watching key data between now and their Nov. 1-2 meeting. "We're data dependent. When the data show what we need to see, then we...
MySanAntonio
Fed has a poor record forecasting joblessness around downturns
The Federal Reserve's forecasting track record over the past half-century suggests it may be overly optimistic when it predicts the U.S. unemployment rate will rise in the coming year to 4.4% and hold there. Fed officials have failed to correctly predict how high joblessness would increase during, or in the...
marketplace.org
There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are working.
If the Federal Reserve is going to get inflation under control, which is, of course, what it’s trying to do by raising interest rates, the job market is going to have to cool down. That’s not just a guess, that’s a paraphrasing of Jay Powell. And according to Tuesday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that seems to be happening.
MySanAntonio
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.
kitco.com
Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
U.S. job openings sink in August, signaling potential pullback in hiring
The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July as businesses grow less desperate to hire workers, a trend that could cool chronically high inflation. There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday, down...
The American City With No Inflation
The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
Euro zone bond yields rise after U.S. weekly jobs data
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose towards September's multi-year highs on Thursday, with analysts reckoning that the recent bond rally was premature as inflation might still surprise on the upside.
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims rise after weeks of declines
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits rose by 29,000 to 219,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, bucking the recent trend of general declines. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are a sign the economy and job market might be starting to slow in reaction to...
kitco.com
Gold price weighs U.S. private payrolls number ahead of Friday's employment report
(Kitco News) Gold edged down after private-payrolls processor ADP reported a slightly better-than-expected increase in jobs in September. Private payrolls rose by 208,000 last month, ADP said on Wednesday. Market consensus calls were expecting an advance of 200,000. August’s data was upwardly revised to an increase of 185,000 jobs.
US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations.
KPMG CEO: Survey indicates coming layoffs, but some industries will be hit harder than others
CEOs are beginning to dust off their supply of pink slips after several years of nearly nonstop hiring, save for a few months early in the pandemic. With about 9 in 10 expecting a recession in the next year, 51% are considering workforce reductions over the next six months, according to a new survey of 400 U.S. CEOs by consultancy KPMG.
ValueWalk
The Fed Is Reducing Its Balance Sheet – A Horrible Mistake
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The bond market continues to spook the stock market. Qualivian Investment Partners 2Q22 Investor Letter. Dear Friends of the Fund, Please find enclosed our Q2 2022...
