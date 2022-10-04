Read full article on original website
KETV.com
CHI Health releases update for ongoing computer system troubles
OMAHA, Neb. — CHI Health released an update Thursday afternoon on its computer troubles. KETV has been reporting all week on patients who tell us they've waited hours for treatment or have been denied services. A spokesperson said there's only so much CHI Health can say at this point.
KETV.com
'How did this happen?': Patients struggle to fill prescriptions during CHI Health outage
OMAHA, Neb. — Katie Griffin, 24, is getting ready for the week ahead but filling her medication tray with ibuprofen, Tylenol, vitamins and what remains of her prescription medication, Tramadol. She is rationing the rheumatoid arthritis medication. "I'm supposed to take two, once in the morning, once at night,"...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: A Catered Affair
If you're looking for fresh, delicious food for yourself-- or your next event-- look no further. A Catered Affair has been providing food for the community for more than ten years. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by A Catered Affair to talk about what's on the menu, in this...
KETV.com
WCA hosts domestic violence awareness event in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The Women's Center for Advancement, an Omaha-based nonprofit focused on domestic violence, sexual assault and intimate partner violence hosted an awareness event at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall Saturday afternoon. The event is timely as October serves as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors of domestic violence attended...
KETV.com
Phi Beta Sigma fraternity to host its 17th annual 'Sleep Out for the Homeless'
OMAHA, Neb. — The Alpha Pi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity incorporated is preparing to host its 17th annual Sleep Out for the Homeless. The organization's Sleep Out for the Homeless event is a way to raise awareness about the homeless population in Omaha and an opportunity to give back to the community.
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 2-7
OMAHA, Neb. — How one of Omaha's largest health systems is handling a "security incident," a popular eatery closing and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. The Nebraska Republican Party's chairman was shocked and surprised by the news that Ben Sasse is expected to resign from the U.S. Senate to become the next president at the University of Florida.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
KETV.com
House of Afros, Capes and Curls' fourth annual 'Afrocon'
OMAHA, Neb. — The House of Afros, Capes and Curls brought back their annual event Saturday — Afrocon Omaha returned for its fourth year. This was the first time the event was held in-person since 2019. It featured group activities like panels, vendors and workshops. The company's founder...
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking public's assistance in homicide investigation near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide investigation near Hanscom Park. A 13-year-old boy, identified as Lenny Rodriguez, died after a shooting near the area of 29th and Shirley streets on Sept. 28. Authorities are asking any homeowners or tenants who live in...
KETV.com
Community leaders push public health model to help curb violence
OMAHA, Neb. — A local organization, YouTurn, which aims to stop violence, brought community advocates together for a public conversation on Thursday to discuss a new way to handle the continuous cycle of crime within the community. Community leaders say violence is like a virus; if it's not addressed...
KETV.com
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
KETV.com
City of Omaha's 'Housing Affordability Action Plan'
OMAHA, Neb. — An open house, all about affordable housing, in a city where 55,000 households are burdened by the cost of keeping a roof overhead. "How many people are struggling with high rents, high mortgage payments, high property taxes for folks is a pain point," said Greg Paskach, housing manager for the city of Omaha Planning Department.
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
KETV.com
Meet Napoleon, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Are you torn between adopting a dog or a horse? Well, here's a nice middleground. Napoleon is a Great Dane at the Nebraska Humane Society who weighs over...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
KETV.com
Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 seat
OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 legislature seat while Marilyn Asher hopes to get her chance to represent her district. The area includes part of Dundee, Benson and Keystone in North Central Omaha. Hunt hopes to continue working toward decreasing the political...
KETV.com
Ralston race for Nebraska Legislative District 12
RALSTON, Neb. — Two Ralston School Board members hope to represent Legislative District 12 in the Nebraska Unicameral. Robin Richards serves as vice president of the school board. If elected one of her priorities would be to secure schools in the district. "When Ralston passed the $83 million bond...
KETV.com
UNL celebrates passage of Title IX 50 years ago
It has been 50 years since Title IX passed, the landmark civil rights law allowing women to play school sports. UNL hosted its More is Possible event highlighting the accomplishments of its athletes. "Actually at Nebraska back in the late 1800s, there was athletics for women, but that got cut...
KETV.com
Missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN, Neb. — A missing inmate from the Omaha Community Corrections Center was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to authorities. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Matthew Hurich was taken into custody on Sept. 28. Hurich disappeared on Sept. 22, when he left the facility...
KETV.com
130 years later: City of Omaha acknowledges lynching victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday saw a solemn ceremony outside the Douglas County courthouse. Those there marked the city's awaited acknowledgment of the lynching of George Smith — 130 years later. The Douglas County courthouse is now home to two historical markers. Historical markers that share the stories of...
