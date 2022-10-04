Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'
"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," Sara Lee's mother wrote as she announced the pro wrestler's death WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete." She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory...
NFL・
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Step Out Arm-in-Arm in NYC After Reconciliation
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Thursday, almost two weeks after they had announced they were calling off their divorce. In a series of outings, the couple — who wed in 1997 — were snapped by photographers taking in the sights...
Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband
The actress and husband Danny Moder share three kids, Henry 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17 Julia Roberts is feeling grateful for her family. The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise with close friend George Clooney, appears on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend where she opens up to host Jane Pauley about her family and career. "It just never consumed me, being an actor," says Roberts, 54, in a preview of the episode. "It is my dream come true. But it is not my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Comes Back from Deployment to Surprise Pregnant Wife Before Birth of Their First Child: 'No Words'
Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month. Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
The Odd Couple Actress Joan Hotchkis Dead at 95
The actress, writer and performance artist died on Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure Joan Hotchkis, the actress, writer and performance artist best known for her role as Dr. Nancy Cunningham on The Odd Couple, died last week. She was 95. Hotchkis died on Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure, a rep for the actress confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Hotchkis earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and an M.A. in Early Childhood Education, then briefly taught at a nursery school in New York before embarking on career in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are giving TikTok another iconic moment, and this one includes Kris Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a new video on Thursday where she's in the car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter is standing behind them in the backseat. Together, the three...
Whitney Way Thore Reveals Open Relationship with Her French Boyfriend: 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy'
Whitney Way Thore is updating her friends about "big news" in her relationship. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old takes a trip to St. Lucia with a group of her friends. At the start of the vacation, Thore — who is in a long-distance relationship with her French boyfriend — reveals that she is now in an open relationship.
Country Music Legend Jody Miller Dead at 80 Following Complications from Parkinson's Disease
"Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss" her daughter Robin Brooks wrote in a statement Jody Miller, a Grammy Award-winning country artist and crossover icon, has died. She was 80. Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday after dealing with the symptoms of Parkinson's disease for the past few years. Daughter and singer-songwriter Robin Brooks released a statement following her passing. The statement, posted on the Facebook page of Brook's band, reads: "Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody...
ETOnline.com
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herschel Walker's Wife Exchanges Texts with Woman Who Claims to Be the Mother to One of His Children
The woman who is alleging that Herschel Walker tried to convince her to have two abortions in 2009 and 2011, paying for the first, reportedly had a conversation over text with the Republican Senate nominee's wife after the allegations. A text exchange between Herschel's wife Julie Blanchard and the woman...
TODAY.com
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's pregnant with twins
A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.
Dwayne Johnson Says Running for President Isn't Happening: 'My No. 1 Priority Is My Daughters'
The movie superstar opened up to CBS Sunday Mornings, shutting down that chatter that has been circulating for some time Sorry, Dwayne Johnson fans! A presidential bid isn't in The Game Plan for The Rock. The movie superstar, 50, opened up to Tracy Smith in a preview for this weekend's CBS Sunday Morning sit down about a presidential run, which he toyed with in past interviews through the years. As he explained now: It's "off the table." "I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this,"...
Fox Weather's Stephen Morgan Marries News Correspondent Steven Romo: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'
Stephen Morgan wed Steven Romo in an intimate ceremony one year after they got engaged Steven Romo and Stephen Morgan are married! On Saturday, NBC News correspondent Romo, 37 wed Fox Weather meteorologist Morgan, 33, in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas. "Standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it's meant for me to find Stephen," says Romo. "It is something I truly never thought was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'
The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and...
The True Story Behind Netflix's The Watcher
Ryan Murphy is bringing to life the terrifying true story of a couple who thought they bought their dream home in New Jersey Netflix is bringing to life another terrifying true crime story with its latest series The Watcher. Starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, the Ryan Murphy series follows a married couple who moves into their dream home in New Jersey and gets harassed by a stalker. Through a series of letters, the real-life Broaddus family was tormented by letters from a mysterious writer who called themselves The...
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel
Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
People
336K+
Followers
54K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0