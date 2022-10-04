ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," Sara Lee's mother wrote as she announced the pro wrestler's death WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete." She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory...
NFL
People

Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband

The actress and husband Danny Moder share three kids, Henry 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17 Julia Roberts is feeling grateful for her family. The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise with close friend George Clooney, appears on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend where she opens up to host Jane Pauley about her family and career. "It just never consumed me, being an actor," says Roberts, 54, in a preview of the episode. "It is my dream come true. But it is not my...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
CELEBRITIES
People

The Odd Couple Actress Joan Hotchkis Dead at 95

The actress, writer and performance artist died on Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure Joan Hotchkis, the actress, writer and performance artist best known for her role as Dr. Nancy Cunningham on The Odd Couple, died last week. She was 95. Hotchkis died on Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure, a rep for the actress confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Hotchkis earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and an M.A. in Early Childhood Education, then briefly taught at a nursery school in New York before embarking on career in...
CELEBRITIES
Elizabeth Olsen
People

Whitney Way Thore Reveals Open Relationship with Her French Boyfriend: 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy'

Whitney Way Thore is updating her friends about "big news" in her relationship. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old takes a trip to St. Lucia with a group of her friends. At the start of the vacation, Thore — who is in a long-distance relationship with her French boyfriend — reveals that she is now in an open relationship.
CELEBRITIES
People

Country Music Legend Jody Miller Dead at 80 Following Complications from Parkinson's Disease

"Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss" her daughter Robin Brooks wrote in a statement Jody Miller, a Grammy Award-winning country artist and crossover icon, has died. She was 80. Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday after dealing with the symptoms of Parkinson's disease for the past few years. Daughter and singer-songwriter Robin Brooks released a statement following her passing. The statement, posted on the Facebook page of Brook's band, reads: "Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody...
BLANCHARD, OK
TODAY.com

Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's pregnant with twins

A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.
CELEBRITIES
People

Dwayne Johnson Says Running for President Isn't Happening: 'My No. 1 Priority Is My Daughters'

The movie superstar opened up to CBS Sunday Mornings, shutting down that chatter that has been circulating for some time Sorry, Dwayne Johnson fans! A presidential bid isn't in The Game Plan for The Rock. The movie superstar, 50, opened up to Tracy Smith in a preview for this weekend's CBS Sunday Morning sit down about a presidential run, which he toyed with in past interviews through the years. As he explained now: It's "off the table." "I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this,"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Fox Weather's Stephen Morgan Marries News Correspondent Steven Romo: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'

Stephen Morgan wed Steven Romo in an intimate ceremony one year after they got engaged Steven Romo and Stephen Morgan are married!  On Saturday, NBC News correspondent Romo, 37 wed Fox Weather meteorologist Morgan, 33, in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas. "Standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it's meant for me to find Stephen," says Romo. "It is something I truly never thought was...
DALLAS, TX
People

First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'

The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene!  Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

The True Story Behind Netflix's The Watcher

Ryan Murphy is bringing to life the terrifying true story of a couple who thought they bought their dream home in New Jersey Netflix is bringing to life another terrifying true crime story with its latest series The Watcher. Starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, the Ryan Murphy series follows a married couple who moves into their dream home in New Jersey and gets harassed by a stalker.  Through a series of letters, the real-life Broaddus family was tormented by letters from a mysterious writer who called themselves The...
WESTFIELD, NJ
People

Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel

Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'

The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
CELEBRITIES
