How did $25k of funding from Parks and Rec become a Rails to Trails donation? | PennLive letters

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBird In Hand, PA
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Choctoberfest 2022MichelleHershey, PA
Related
Don’t follow the yellow brick road on Nov. 8 | PennLive letters
We know Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” as a children’s book, but many consider it a parable about good vs. evil. In it the heroine, Dorothy, is manipulated by an elusive faker. Likewise, today’s Republican Party is manipulated by a far more dangerous real-life fraudster. And he’s hand-picked political candidates (Munchkins?) loyal only to him. One of them, ironically named Oz.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Boost Awareness of Manufacturing Careers in Bedford County and Surrounding Areas
Governor Tom Wolf announced $200,000 in new funding for the Bedford County Technical Center (BCTC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to help create awareness for students about rewarding local careers in the manufacturing industry. “Both students and local manufacturers will benefit from this wonderful awareness campaign,” said...
Restaurant openings delayed in central Pa.: ‘You have to be half afraid in this business climate’
It’s a crummy time to open a restaurant. Ongoing supply chain snarls, labor shortages and high food costs are mucking up even the best laid plans for new breweries, cafes and bistros. Many owners have no choice but to push back opening dates.
Fetterman urges hometown crowd to ‘send me to D.C. and send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey’
Editor’s note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman stepped on stage in the Weis Arena on Saturday waving to the welcoming hometown crowd that responded with rousing applause and shouts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour
Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
These Pa. haunted houses were named the top Halloween attractions in the U.S.
Pennsylvania is apparently the state to go to if you’re looking for a good scare this Halloween season. A number of haunted house attractions in the keystone state earned high marks from some industry groups and.
Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Fetterman makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up. The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail and on Saturday Fetterman held a rally in York County. “Healthcare saved my life and you all deserve to […]
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Awarded $10 Million Federal Grant to Support Reentrants in Pennsylvania Through First Step Act Initiative
Governor Tom Wolf today announced the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) success in securing a $10 million federal grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, to invest in resources that support formerly incarcerated individuals in their transition back to the community.
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
Pennsylvania’s mini-Bigfoot, the albatwitch, celebrated in growing festival
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Warn Residents of Telephone Solicitation Scam
HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies...
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
WGAL
Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Turkeys Kicked, Stomped, Beaten At 7 Farms Across Pennsylvania: PSP
A dozen men were involved in animal abuse at seven farms across Pennsylvania, state police allege. The men worked at Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants, police stated in a release on Thursday, Oct. 6. The investigation launched in August 2021 following...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Pennsylvania EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services administers the state’s SNAP benefits, formerly known as the food stamp program. Eligible low-income households receive their monthly benefits on their Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card. Keep reading to learn more. Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?. Important: This...
Half-price liquor being offered at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Right now in Pennsylvania, a rare event is taking place as there is a huge sale on items at the state-run Wine and Spirits stores.So, is the state desperate for money? Or just what is behind the sale? KDKA's John Shumway went digging for answers and really got into the spirits of the assignment. The folks at the Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits say that while they do sell wine and spirits, it's still just a retail business."Just like any other retailer, we have products that kind of build up in our back rooms or in our warehouses....
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1