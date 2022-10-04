Read full article on original website
After Biden’s move on marijuana pardons, Fetterman celebrates and Oz dodges
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana in federal court elicited celebration from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has long advocated for legalizing the drug, and silence from his Republican challenger, Mehmet Oz. Fetterman called...
Italian heritage group wants Columbus statue to stay in Pa. park
PITTSBURGH (AP) — An Italian heritage group in western Pennsylvania vowed to appeal a judge’s ruling that Pittsburgh officials can remove a 13-foot statue of Christopher Columbus from a city park. Attorneys for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America have argued that the mayor doesn’t have the...
