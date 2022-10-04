Read full article on original website
Advancements Continue to Shape the Landscape of Esophageal and Gastric Cancers
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ronan Kelly, MD, discussed the most recent updates seen in these patient populations and what research aims to further examine. According to Ronan Kelly, MD, MBA, the esophageal and gastric cancer spaces have seen many advances over the past 2 years. Among the advances in the space, there have been numerous FDA approvals.
Promise for the Future of Metastatic Thyroid Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Larisa Greenberg, MD discussed the current state of thyroid cancer, challenges, and where the field is headed in the near future. In thyroid cancer, multiple targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients. The advancements include progress for patients with metastatic disease, but questions about when to initiate treatment and how to mitigate toxicities from tyrosine kinase inhibitors remain.
SOHO Session Elicits Hypothesis-Generating Approaches in CLL
Although there have been major advances in treating CLL, the disease remains incurable in most cases, so there is room for improvement,. During the 10th Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO 2022), the “Next Questions” session garnered interest, promoted discussion, and generated hypothesis-generating ideas across all hematologic malignancies. Respected investigators took the podium to identify clinical challenges, address the state of treatment in their respective cancer settings, and to look forward to emerging approaches on the horizon.
Identifying Which Patients Benefit From Cabazitaxel for mCRPC
During a live virtual event, Edwin M. Posadas, MD, discussed the use of cabazitaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with participants. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. Have the CARD trial (NCT02485691) data influenced your practice? . What is your approach in managing...
Phase 1/2 Study of ABC008 in T-Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia Commences
Following positive data examining ABC008 for inclusion body myositis, a phase 1/2 trial has begun evaluating the agent in patients with T-cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia. About the Phase 1/2 Trial of ABC008. Trial Name: ABC008 in Subjects With T-cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia (T-LGLL) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05532722. Sponsor: Abcuro,...
Novel Peptide Based Vaccine Demonstrates Safe in Advanced NSCLC
Findings from the phase 1b/2a trial evaluating a universal cancer peptide-based vaccine at a 3-dose schedule in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer showed the vaccine to be safe and effective. A universal cancer peptide-based vaccine (UCPVax) was highly immunogenic, safe, and demonstrated interesting a 1-year overall survival...
