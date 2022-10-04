Yes, you read that right! The Night of A Million Lights is returning this holiday season, but this year, the event will be presented at Island H2O Water Park. This spectacular event will take place on 52 nights from November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023. Admission ticket prices vary by date and range from $30 to $40 for adults (age 18 & up) and from $15 to $20 for children (ages 3-17).

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO