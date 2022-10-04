QUEENS (PIX11) — Fans heading to the Mets game brought optimism and excitement to Citi Field Sunday evening. They’re still riding the high from Saturday night’s Game 2 win against the Padres. If the Mets win Game 3, they will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I’m hopeful,” said […]

QUEENS, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO