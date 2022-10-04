Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Warmer weather begins to return Sunday and looks to continue through mid-week
Saturday night is still on track to be a cold night across central and eastern Kentucky. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s for many locations, with a few upper 20s possible in Eastern Kentucky. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of central and eastern...
WTVQ
State rolls out new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate options
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday released designs for a new “Team Kentucky” license plate option. Kentuckians now have two license plate design options, with the option to include “In God We Trust” on their selected design. The new license plate option...
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
WTVQ
A frontal boundary ushers in cooler air Friday as the dry weather hangs on
With a mid-level wave of energy sliding through the Ohio Valley we saw a few scattered clouds on Thursday but the air at the surface was way too dry for any rain to reach the ground. Despite the cloudiness, a southwest wind helped push afternoon highs into the mid and upper 70s, slightly above average for this time of the year. The timing of the clouds moving in was perfect given that it made for some amazing sunrise photos all across Central Kentucky.
WTVQ
Kentucky professor explains how OPEC decision could affect Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Gas prices could be on the rise after the OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced plans earlier this week to slash production by up to two million barrels per day in November. According to OPEC leaders, the reason they’re choosing to cut production is because...
WTVQ
2022 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inductees announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 2022 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and Wilma Pace make up the 14th class, chosen by a statewide selection committee. The three will be inducted on Nov. 4 on Western Kentucky University’s campus. Katy...
WTVQ
Jewish women file lawsuit against Kentucky abortion law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Kentucky’s abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution. The legal challenge, filed Thursday in Louisville, says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth…” claiming the ban is based on a very narrow view of what “human life” is.
