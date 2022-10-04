Read full article on original website
'How did this happen?': Patients struggle to fill prescriptions during CHI Health outage
OMAHA, Neb. — Katie Griffin, 24, is getting ready for the week ahead but filling her medication tray with ibuprofen, Tylenol, vitamins and what remains of her prescription medication, Tramadol. She is rationing the rheumatoid arthritis medication. "I'm supposed to take two, once in the morning, once at night,"...
City of Omaha's 'Housing Affordability Action Plan'
OMAHA, Neb. — An open house, all about affordable housing, in a city where 55,000 households are burdened by the cost of keeping a roof overhead. "How many people are struggling with high rents, high mortgage payments, high property taxes for folks is a pain point," said Greg Paskach, housing manager for the city of Omaha Planning Department.
Phi Beta Sigma fraternity to host its 17th annual 'Sleep Out for the Homeless'
OMAHA, Neb. — The Alpha Pi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity incorporated is preparing to host its 17th annual Sleep Out for the Homeless. The organization's Sleep Out for the Homeless event is a way to raise awareness about the homeless population in Omaha and an opportunity to give back to the community.
Ralston race for Nebraska Legislative District 12
RALSTON, Neb. — Two Ralston School Board members hope to represent Legislative District 12 in the Nebraska Unicameral. Robin Richards serves as vice president of the school board. If elected one of her priorities would be to secure schools in the district. "When Ralston passed the $83 million bond...
Now Serving Omaha: A Catered Affair
If you're looking for fresh, delicious food for yourself-- or your next event-- look no further. A Catered Affair has been providing food for the community for more than ten years. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by A Catered Affair to talk about what's on the menu, in this...
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 2-7
OMAHA, Neb. — How one of Omaha's largest health systems is handling a "security incident," a popular eatery closing and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. The Nebraska Republican Party's chairman was shocked and surprised by the news that Ben Sasse is expected to resign from the U.S. Senate to become the next president at the University of Florida.
Southwest Iowa veterans' honor flight returns to Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest Iowa veterans got a warm welcome home at Omaha's Eppley Airfield on Thursday. This group was returning from an honor flight trip to Washington, D.C. The organization flies in veterans from around the country so they can see the war memorials in our nation's capital.
UNL celebrates passage of Title IX 50 years ago
It has been 50 years since Title IX passed, the landmark civil rights law allowing women to play school sports. UNL hosted its More is Possible event highlighting the accomplishments of its athletes. "Actually at Nebraska back in the late 1800s, there was athletics for women, but that got cut...
Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 seat
OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 legislature seat while Marilyn Asher hopes to get her chance to represent her district. The area includes part of Dundee, Benson and Keystone in North Central Omaha. Hunt hopes to continue working toward decreasing the political...
WCA hosts domestic violence awareness event in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The Women's Center for Advancement, an Omaha-based nonprofit focused on domestic violence, sexual assault and intimate partner violence hosted an awareness event at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall Saturday afternoon. The event is timely as October serves as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors of domestic violence attended...
House of Afros, Capes and Curls' fourth annual 'Afrocon'
OMAHA, Neb. — The House of Afros, Capes and Curls brought back their annual event Saturday — Afrocon Omaha returned for its fourth year. This was the first time the event was held in-person since 2019. It featured group activities like panels, vendors and workshops. The company's founder...
Woodbine community, U.S. military benefitting from unique training
WOODBINE, Iowa — A school district in western Iowa is partnering with the 185th Air Refueling Wing for unique training. The airmen are building a giant structure — a mission done all across the world, and now in the town of Woodbine. This giant tension fabric structure only...
Saved by the nurse: Man survives severe seizure at restaurant
OMAHA, Neb. — Patrons of a pizza restaurant rushed to help a man when he started to experience a grand mal seizure. Kody Kaiser has epilepsy and credits a nurse eating with her family for saving his life. Kaiser told KETV the quick action is restoring his faith in...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses speculation regarding vacancy from Ben Sasse's expected resignation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday addressed speculation around the expected vacancy from Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse's resignation. Sasse, who has four years left in his term, is the sole finalist to become the University of Florida's next president, the school announced Thursday. In a statement,...
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
Meet Napoleon, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Are you torn between adopting a dog or a horse? Well, here's a nice middleground. Napoleon is a Great Dane at the Nebraska Humane Society who weighs over...
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
Freeze warning expected to bring Omaha's first frost of the season Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — The chilliest temperatures of the fall season so far will arrive for most of Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Saturday morning, with temperatures as low as 29 degrees.
130 years later: City of Omaha acknowledges lynching victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday saw a solemn ceremony outside the Douglas County courthouse. Those there marked the city's awaited acknowledgment of the lynching of George Smith — 130 years later. The Douglas County courthouse is now home to two historical markers. Historical markers that share the stories of...
