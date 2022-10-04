ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

City of Omaha's 'Housing Affordability Action Plan'

OMAHA, Neb. — An open house, all about affordable housing, in a city where 55,000 households are burdened by the cost of keeping a roof overhead. "How many people are struggling with high rents, high mortgage payments, high property taxes for folks is a pain point," said Greg Paskach, housing manager for the city of Omaha Planning Department.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Phi Beta Sigma fraternity to host its 17th annual 'Sleep Out for the Homeless'

OMAHA, Neb. — The Alpha Pi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity incorporated is preparing to host its 17th annual Sleep Out for the Homeless. The organization's Sleep Out for the Homeless event is a way to raise awareness about the homeless population in Omaha and an opportunity to give back to the community.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ralston race for Nebraska Legislative District 12

RALSTON, Neb. — Two Ralston School Board members hope to represent Legislative District 12 in the Nebraska Unicameral. Robin Richards serves as vice president of the school board. If elected one of her priorities would be to secure schools in the district. "When Ralston passed the $83 million bond...
RALSTON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: A Catered Affair

If you're looking for fresh, delicious food for yourself-- or your next event-- look no further. A Catered Affair has been providing food for the community for more than ten years. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by A Catered Affair to talk about what's on the menu, in this...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 2-7

OMAHA, Neb. — How one of Omaha's largest health systems is handling a "security incident," a popular eatery closing and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. The Nebraska Republican Party's chairman was shocked and surprised by the news that Ben Sasse is expected to resign from the U.S. Senate to become the next president at the University of Florida.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Southwest Iowa veterans' honor flight returns to Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest Iowa veterans got a warm welcome home at Omaha's Eppley Airfield on Thursday. This group was returning from an honor flight trip to Washington, D.C. The organization flies in veterans from around the country so they can see the war memorials in our nation's capital.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

UNL celebrates passage of Title IX 50 years ago

It has been 50 years since Title IX passed, the landmark civil rights law allowing women to play school sports. UNL hosted its More is Possible event highlighting the accomplishments of its athletes. "Actually at Nebraska back in the late 1800s, there was athletics for women, but that got cut...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Health Data#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#Unmc#Nha
KETV.com

Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 seat

OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 legislature seat while Marilyn Asher hopes to get her chance to represent her district. The area includes part of Dundee, Benson and Keystone in North Central Omaha. Hunt hopes to continue working toward decreasing the political...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

WCA hosts domestic violence awareness event in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The Women's Center for Advancement, an Omaha-based nonprofit focused on domestic violence, sexual assault and intimate partner violence hosted an awareness event at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall Saturday afternoon. The event is timely as October serves as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors of domestic violence attended...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

House of Afros, Capes and Curls' fourth annual 'Afrocon'

OMAHA, Neb. — The House of Afros, Capes and Curls brought back their annual event Saturday — Afrocon Omaha returned for its fourth year. This was the first time the event was held in-person since 2019. It featured group activities like panels, vendors and workshops. The company's founder...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Woodbine community, U.S. military benefitting from unique training

WOODBINE, Iowa — A school district in western Iowa is partnering with the 185th Air Refueling Wing for unique training. The airmen are building a giant structure — a mission done all across the world, and now in the town of Woodbine. This giant tension fabric structure only...
WOODBINE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KETV.com

Saved by the nurse: Man survives severe seizure at restaurant

OMAHA, Neb. — Patrons of a pizza restaurant rushed to help a man when he started to experience a grand mal seizure. Kody Kaiser has epilepsy and credits a nurse eating with her family for saving his life. Kaiser told KETV the quick action is restoring his faith in...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
KETV.com

130 years later: City of Omaha acknowledges lynching victim

OMAHA, Neb. — Friday saw a solemn ceremony outside the Douglas County courthouse. Those there marked the city's awaited acknowledgment of the lynching of George Smith — 130 years later. The Douglas County courthouse is now home to two historical markers. Historical markers that share the stories of...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy