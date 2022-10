(NEWARK, NJ) -- At its Centennial Season Opening Night concert on Friday, October 7, 2022, Gabriel van Aalst, President & CEO of New Jersey Symphony, announced from the stage that two of the New Jersey Symphony Concert Films produced during the pandemic, “EMERGE: An NJSO Concert Film” and “Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21, K. 467 feat. Terrence Wilson,” received Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Awards.

