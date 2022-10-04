Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
NCDEQ updates Dare County swimming advisories
The NC Department of Environmental Quality provided this Oct. 6 update on swimming advisories in Dare County. The swimming advisory issued at Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills on Sept. 27 has been lifted. Water testing shows bacteria levels have dropped below safe swimming standards for this area.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners discuss speed limits, receive department reports
Manteo commissioners are wrestling with speed limits within the incorporated town. Town manager Melissa Dickerson drafted a letter to NCDOT requesting the agency conduct a study and asking for a townwide speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Police Chief Vance Haskett recommended keeping the 20 mile per hour speed...
outerbanksvoice.com
Opposition emerges to Duck plan for beach access at Barrier Island Station
At an Oct. 5 meeting that featured numerous objections to the plan, the Duck Town Council voted 4-1 to move forward with revisions to its CAMA permit applications to allow vehicular access at Barrier Island Station Duck Resort. Initially, that access will be used to transport workers for the town’s upcoming beach nourishment process.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Tom Heffner receives special Kitty Hawk award
During an extended evening session filled with emotion, Kitty Hawk Town Council at its October 3 regular session meeting held a special presentation ceremony, amended ordinances regulating itinerant merchants and outdoor events, scheduled a public hearing on a proposed building height change and heard comments about a weekend incident in which a Kitty Hawk police officer discharged his duty issued weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old stretch of N.C. 12 known as the 'S-Curves' to be returned to OBX wildlife refuge
RODANTHE, N.C. — A former section of an Outer Banks highway that was routinely covered by ocean overwash will be permanently removed and returned to a wildlife refuge, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. The two-mile stretch of what was once part of N.C. 12 in Dare County...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head moves for development halt in C-2 Zone
Move comes amid concerns over essential housing project. In response to opposition by nearby residents to a possible affordable housing project at U.S. 158 and Hollowell Street, as well as some homeowner concerns about a local pizza shop, the Nags Head Commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously moved to enact a 150-day moratorium on development in the municipality’s Commercial-2 Zone from Danube Street to Hollowell Street.
outerbanksvoice.com
Ribbon on the Ridge
Outer Banks Hotline will again host Ribbon on the Ridge on Purple Thursday, October 20, at 10am on Jockey’s Ridge in Nags Head to increase awareness about domestic violence right here on the Outer Banks. Ribbon on the Ridge began in 2014 but the event was paused during the...
Police: Elizabeth City murder suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
Police in Elizabeth City said Timothy Laster Jr. is accused in the death of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on September 23. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com
Dog owner, officials have conflicting stories after officer shoots animal
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) – The owner of a dog is remembering the animal’s final moments after she was shot and killed by a police officer on the Outer Banks this weekend. Town officials say the officer shot the dog because she was acting aggressively and bit him.
WITN
Elizabeth City man charged with murder
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Wednesday for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says James Felton, Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police say Felton was given no bond...
outerbanksvoice.com
Opposition surfaces to building Rogallo Museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park
Recent news of renewed efforts by the Rogallo Foundation to build a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park (JRSP) honoring flexible-wing inventors Francis and Gertrude Rogallo has gotten the attention of some key community members who contend that Jockey’s Ridge is not the appropriate place for such a museum.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dan Fiul of Southern Shores, October 4
Dan Fiul, 54, of Southern Shores, NC died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Powells Point, NC. Born in Romania on October 22, 1967, he was the son of Didina Suchava and Cerbu Fiul. Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and continued his education at George Mason University – School of Law graduating with his Juris Doctor degree. He practiced as a patent attorney.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton
HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. LOW...
Elizabeth City man arrested for homicide after being on the run for weeks
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Wednesday, authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a man for an August homicide. James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, is charged with the death of 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore. On August 27, officers found Moore dead in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street.
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
islandfreepress.org
Community Care Clinic of Dare’s Nurse Practitioner Recognized as a 2022 Great 100 Nurse
Alexis (Alex) Hodges is a family nurse practitioner at the Community Care Clinic of Dare and a Clinical Associate Professor at East Carolina University College of Nursing. Alex is one of The North Carolina Great 100. The North Carolina Great 100, Inc began in 1989 and has recognized and honored...
outerbanksvoice.com
The death of a dog, and two different narratives
Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”
Kitty Hawk police officer on leave after shooting, killing dog
KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A police officer in the Outer Banks is on administrative leave after officials said he shot and killed a dog. According to the Town of Kitty Hawk, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the officer responded to a 911 call about a loose dog running and being aggressive toward children in the 4000 block of Smith Street.
publicradioeast.org
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
Man arrested in connection to fatal White St. shooting in Elizabeth City
38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Comments / 0