Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

NCDEQ updates Dare County swimming advisories

The NC Department of Environmental Quality provided this Oct. 6 update on swimming advisories in Dare County. The swimming advisory issued at Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills on Sept. 27 has been lifted. Water testing shows bacteria levels have dropped below safe swimming standards for this area.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners discuss speed limits, receive department reports

Manteo commissioners are wrestling with speed limits within the incorporated town. Town manager Melissa Dickerson drafted a letter to NCDOT requesting the agency conduct a study and asking for a townwide speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Police Chief Vance Haskett recommended keeping the 20 mile per hour speed...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Opposition emerges to Duck plan for beach access at Barrier Island Station

At an Oct. 5 meeting that featured numerous objections to the plan, the Duck Town Council voted 4-1 to move forward with revisions to its CAMA permit applications to allow vehicular access at Barrier Island Station Duck Resort. Initially, that access will be used to transport workers for the town’s upcoming beach nourishment process.
DUCK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Tom Heffner receives special Kitty Hawk award

During an extended evening session filled with emotion, Kitty Hawk Town Council at its October 3 regular session meeting held a special presentation ceremony, amended ordinances regulating itinerant merchants and outdoor events, scheduled a public hearing on a proposed building height change and heard comments about a weekend incident in which a Kitty Hawk police officer discharged his duty issued weapon.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head moves for development halt in C-2 Zone

Move comes amid concerns over essential housing project. In response to opposition by nearby residents to a possible affordable housing project at U.S. 158 and Hollowell Street, as well as some homeowner concerns about a local pizza shop, the Nags Head Commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously moved to enact a 150-day moratorium on development in the municipality’s Commercial-2 Zone from Danube Street to Hollowell Street.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Ribbon on the Ridge

Outer Banks Hotline will again host Ribbon on the Ridge on Purple Thursday, October 20, at 10am on Jockey’s Ridge in Nags Head to increase awareness about domestic violence right here on the Outer Banks. Ribbon on the Ridge began in 2014 but the event was paused during the...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City man charged with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Wednesday for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says James Felton, Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police say Felton was given no bond...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dan Fiul of Southern Shores, October 4

Dan Fiul, 54, of Southern Shores, NC died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Powells Point, NC. Born in Romania on October 22, 1967, he was the son of Didina Suchava and Cerbu Fiul. Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and continued his education at George Mason University – School of Law graduating with his Juris Doctor degree. He practiced as a patent attorney.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton

HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. LOW...
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The death of a dog, and two different narratives

Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”
KITTY HAWK, NC
WRAL News

Kitty Hawk police officer on leave after shooting, killing dog

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A police officer in the Outer Banks is on administrative leave after officials said he shot and killed a dog. According to the Town of Kitty Hawk, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the officer responded to a 911 call about a loose dog running and being aggressive toward children in the 4000 block of Smith Street.
KITTY HAWK, NC

