OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pregnant Oak Hill mother is charged with child neglect resulting in injury or death after she is caught using Heroin. According to WV State Police, on October 3, 2022, Brittany Nicole Hall, 23, of Oak Hill, WV, was observed in the Kroger parking lot lighting a small plastic tube and smoking an unknown substance off a square piece of aluminum foil. When the officer approached the vehicle, Hall tried to conceal items in her pocket. A search was conducted, and officers found the items in her left pocket.

OAK HILL, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO