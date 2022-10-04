Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine today, October 7, 2022. According to court documents, Travis John Miller, 39, of Beckley admitted to selling 26.94 grams of methamphetamine on October 19, 2021 to an undercover officer at his Beckley residence. He then further admitted […]
WSAZ
Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
Charleston man charged with malicious wounding of elderly man
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents. Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident. According to the criminal […]
Woman arrested in connection to September 2022 Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Charleston’s West Side on Sept. 28. The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that Talekia Stroud was arrested for shooting another woman in the shoulder on Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue. The incident happened just after […]
WSLS
Wythe County woman accused of pointing pistol at deputy receives prison sentence
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County woman who was accused of pointing a pistol at a deputy back in January of 2022 has learned her fate. On Jan. 28, 2022, 51-year-old Melissa Gail Huffman, of Speedwell, Virginia, reportedly hit an off-duty sheriff deputy’s car and kept on going, according to Mike Jones, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wythe County.
Man found dead after doing construction on homemade tree stand
EDITOR’S NOTE: The WVDNR tells 13 News that there was not a second person working with the man from the tree stand. UPDATE (9:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7): The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources tells 13 News that the man who died was doing construction on a homemade tree stand on his property. […]
lootpress.com
K9 earns extra belly rubs after ‘large quantity of narcotics’ found
HILLDALE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – K9 Walker with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department is the latest in a series of K9 Unit members this week to be recognized for their roles in drug related arrests. According to reports from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, a traffic stop was conducted...
Mexican man in West Virginia pleads guilty to illegal re-entry
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Mexican national was arrested earlier this summer and pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after doing so multiple times. According to court information, on June 7, 2022, ICE agents arrested Flaviano Mateos-Hernandez, 45, in Pineville after finding him during an investigation. Mateos-Hernandez admitted that he was in the […]
WSAZ
Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
Oak Hill man arrested on felony charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTRESS) – An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, deputies took a report of a theft that occurred on Palmer Lane in Oak Hill. The victims believed their son had stolen various items from their outbuilding, one being a revolver pistol.
woay.com
Multiple overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Department responded to the South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Medics administered Narcan to four inmates and transported them to Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment. Emergency services took additional inmates to another unit for observation.
Charleston on pace for one of the deadliest years in recent memory
There have been thirteen homicide investigations in West Virginia's Capital City so far in 2022. Eleven of those are considered murder cases. That puts the city on pace for one of the deadliest in years.
Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
K-9 Unit assist leads to sentencing for methamphetamine
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Eight month pregnant mother charged after using Heroin at an Oak Hill grocery parking lot
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pregnant Oak Hill mother is charged with child neglect resulting in injury or death after she is caught using Heroin. According to WV State Police, on October 3, 2022, Brittany Nicole Hall, 23, of Oak Hill, WV, was observed in the Kroger parking lot lighting a small plastic tube and smoking an unknown substance off a square piece of aluminum foil. When the officer approached the vehicle, Hall tried to conceal items in her pocket. A search was conducted, and officers found the items in her left pocket.
Mom wants answers for jailed son’s death, joins growing civil suit against SRJ
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The mother of a man who died at Southern Regional Jail in May, reportedly by suicide, has joined a growing federal civil suit against the jail. Cameron Dunbrack, 26, was admitted to the jail on May 4, 2022. The State Medical Examiner, based on reports by jail staff and a physical examination, […]
West Virginia jail sees 3 inmates overdose; Under investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are reporting multiple inmate overdoses at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston. According to Morgan Switzer with the Department of Homeland Security, three inmates overdosed Monday night, Oct. 3, but she adds everyone is now okay. Switzer says it is not known at this time if these […]
Man arrested for attempted murder in Beckley, accused of shaving a woman’s hair looking for a wire
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing attempted murder charges out of Raleigh County. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, on October 3, 2022, deputies responded to a domestic call. Once they arrived on the scene, the suspect, Charles Quarles, was holding a black knife in his hand and had several knives in his pocket. When deputies performed a Terry Frisk, they found crystal meth in his pocket.
Charleston Police search for Walgreens robbery suspect
Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy on the city's west side.
wchstv.com
Police chief reacts as Charleston nears record high for homicides
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If one more person is killed by another in the city of Charleston this year, it will become the deadliest in at least the last 22 years for West Virginia's largest city. Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt is paying close attention to the numbers...
