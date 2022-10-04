ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

WVNS

Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine today, October 7, 2022. According to court documents, Travis John Miller, 39, of Beckley admitted to selling 26.94 grams of methamphetamine on October 19, 2021 to an undercover officer at his Beckley residence. He then further admitted […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man charged with malicious wounding of elderly man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents. Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident. According to the criminal […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Mexican man in West Virginia pleads guilty to illegal re-entry

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Mexican national was arrested earlier this summer and pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after doing so multiple times. According to court information, on June 7, 2022, ICE agents arrested Flaviano Mateos-Hernandez, 45, in Pineville after finding him during an investigation. Mateos-Hernandez admitted that he was in the […]
PINEVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
POMEROY, OH
Lootpress

Oak Hill man arrested on felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTRESS) – An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, deputies took a report of a theft that occurred on Palmer Lane in Oak Hill. The victims believed their son had stolen various items from their outbuilding, one being a revolver pistol.
OAK HILL, WV
woay.com

Multiple overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Department responded to the South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Medics administered Narcan to four inmates and transported them to Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment. Emergency services took additional inmates to another unit for observation.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
COURTLAND, VA
Lootpress

K-9 Unit assist leads to sentencing for methamphetamine

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Eight month pregnant mother charged after using Heroin at an Oak Hill grocery parking lot

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pregnant Oak Hill mother is charged with child neglect resulting in injury or death after she is caught using Heroin. According to WV State Police, on October 3, 2022, Brittany Nicole Hall, 23, of Oak Hill, WV, was observed in the Kroger parking lot lighting a small plastic tube and smoking an unknown substance off a square piece of aluminum foil. When the officer approached the vehicle, Hall tried to conceal items in her pocket. A search was conducted, and officers found the items in her left pocket.
OAK HILL, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail sees 3 inmates overdose; Under investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are reporting multiple inmate overdoses at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston. According to Morgan Switzer with the Department of Homeland Security, three inmates overdosed Monday night, Oct. 3, but she adds everyone is now okay. Switzer says it is not known at this time if these […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested for attempted murder in Beckley, accused of shaving a woman’s hair looking for a wire

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing attempted murder charges out of Raleigh County. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, on October 3, 2022, deputies responded to a domestic call. Once they arrived on the scene, the suspect, Charles Quarles, was holding a black knife in his hand and had several knives in his pocket. When deputies performed a Terry Frisk, they found crystal meth in his pocket.
BECKLEY, WV

