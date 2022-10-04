Read full article on original website
Related
Creamy slow cooked great northern beans
Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.
KPBS
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Moroccan Flatbread
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.and Thursday, Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App + YouTube. On this episode, we take a trip to Morocco to learn about a traditional, all-purpose flatbread, Khobz. Next, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes easy, yet deeply rich and flavorful Moroccan Harissa-Garlic Shrimp. Finally, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares Salmon with Matbucha, a North African cooked “salad” made with olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, sweet peppers and spicy chilies.
Epicurious
Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole
Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 1 hour 30 minutes. Crisp on the outside and cheesy on the inside, hash brown casserole is an easy dish that will please a crowd whether it's served at breakfast or dinner. A béchamel, or creamy roux-based sauce, serves as the base for the casserole alongside thawed frozen shredded hash browns. A cup of sour cream adds a tangy silkiness to the mix, which counters the starchiness of the potatoes.
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee. Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits. This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Daily South
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
IN THIS ARTICLE
BHG
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
Real Simple
Breakfast Strata
Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Beet Cake with Beet-Vanilla Glaze
Cream together brown sugar, white sugar, butter, and oil in a large bowl with an electric mixer for 2 to 3 minutes. Add egg yolks and beat for another 3 minutes. Mix in beet puree and vanilla. Add in half of the sifted flour mixture, and mix until just combined. Pour in buttermilk and mix until just combined. Add in remaining flour mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
Lamb, Sweet Potato, and Coconut Mafé Curry
3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, divided. 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [8-ounce] onion) ½ cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small [7-ounce] bell pepper) 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
princesspinkygirl.com
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
KATU.com
Ombre Apple Pie with Lauren Nicholsen
Some things just look too good to eat- but this pie tastes just as good as it looks! Digital creator Lauren Nicholsen shared her recipe for Ombre Apple Pie with Kara. For more recipes or decorating ideas, follow Lauren here. OMBRE APPLE PIE. INGREDIENTS. 2 apples of each color. Red,...
Epicurious
Chicken Pot Parmentier
Parmentier would definitely be surprised to see that I’ve used a chicken filling as a variation on the classic meaty hachis Parmentier (after he got over the shock of seeing a train that runs underground!). Still, I think he’d be happy that I’m carrying on his mission to this day of getting people to eat their potatoes, although I frequently enjoy making this American-style with biscuits for French guests as well.
How to Make an Almond Flour Pie Crust That’s Keto and Gluten-Free
A good pie crust is the base of so many recipes, from sweet pies to savory supper pies and quiches. If you’re trying to eat healthier or avoiding allergens, this almond flour pie crust is a good recipe to try. It uses only five ingredients, all of which are gluten-free, dairy-free and keto.
The Daily South
Sugar-And-Pumpkin Spice Muffins
It's easy to reach for canned pumpkin when baking—it's a reliable store-bought shortcut—but there's nothing quite like freshly roasted pumpkin in baking, especially in these pumpkin muffins. It's not all that hard to do either! Simply throw a whole sugar pumpkin in the oven, and let the heat work its magic. Then scoop out the seeds, separate the skin from the flesh, and mash—or throw it in the food processor for a quick spin.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries
A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
HealthCentral.com
Greek Sweet Potato Nachos With Tzatziki Sauce
Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl toss together sweet potatoes with 1 Tbsp. avocado oil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Distribute in a large 12-inch cast iron skillet or baking sheet. The sweet potatoes will be slightly overlapping. Bake for 15 minutes, flip, then return to the oven for another 10 minutes until sweet potatoes are soft to fork.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Irish Cream Tortini
These chocolate Irish cream tortini are so rich, moist, creamy and very chocolatey! So, if you like chocolate then this dessert is must-make! Plus, it is very simple and easy to prepare. Goes perfectly with a cup of coffee, tea, and ice-tea. Here is the recipe:. Servings 9. Ingredients:. For...
Comments / 0